Princess Andre Eyes Beauty Industry Debut After Successful TV Show, Trademarking Name

Following the success of her reality TV show, Princess Andre, daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre, is reportedly planning to enter the beauty industry. The 18-year-old has trademarked her name under beauty classifications, hinting at a future product line. This move comes amid family tensions, with Katie Price publicly criticizing Princess's fashion choices and claiming exclusion from her TV show. Princess, however, maintains a neutral stance, focusing on her own career path.

Princess Andre is reportedly planning a significant career move, potentially following in her mother Katie Price's footsteps into the beauty industry. The 18-year-old, daughter of Katie Price and singer Peter Andre, has recently launched her own TV series, a reality show that has proved successful. The series, which chronicled Princess's transition into adulthood, performed well on ITV's streaming platform, reaching the number one spot.

Princess Andre has taken a crucial step by trademarking her name under beauty classifications. The specifics include products for eyelashes and eye brushes, according to reports. This suggests a deliberate move towards establishing a brand within the cosmetics industry, a field where her mother, Katie Price, has a history of success. Katie has previously launched various beauty lines, including fragrances, eyelashes, and brush lines under her former company. The Daily Mail has reached out to Princess's representatives for comment. The news of Princess's business venture coincides with continued public discourse surrounding the family's relationships and disagreements. Katie Price recently voiced her disapproval of both Princess and Junior's outfits at the NTAs, even suggesting they change stylists. This public critique adds to the already existing tensions within the family. Katie had previously claimed she was excluded from Princess's TV show and birthday party, leading to further scrutiny of their relationship. Princess, however, has maintained a neutral stance, aiming to navigate the familial conflicts privately. In a previous statement, Princess emphasized that her TV show focuses on her personal journey and that there is no rift between herself and either of her parents. She has stated that any issues with her parents will be dealt with privately.





