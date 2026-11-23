Princess Andre's makeup launch was overshadowed by mother Katie Price's public reunion with Lee Andrews in Dubai, sparking family tension.

Princess Andre finally realized a long-held ambition last week when she launched her personal makeup collection. The ambitious project required more than a year of preparation from the nineteen-year-old influencer, who had shared her excitement with close friends and family as the release date approached.

Katie Price Overshadows Daughter Launch

That celebratory moment was significantly dimmed the following day when her mother, Katie Price, posed for paparazzi in Dubai with her fourth husband, Lee Andrews. The photographs, taken by the glamour model's preferred picture agency, depicted the couple engaging in physical affection that fueled rumors of their reunion.

Also read James Middleton's powerful message for sister Princess Kate

Headlines on Tuesday focused heavily on the on-off relationship between Katie and the Dubai-based Andrews. Although Katie shared a video created by Princess featuring the makeup collection, the timing was perceived by insiders as another instance of the mother seeking attention during her daughter's professional milestone.

Family Tensions and Mother's Behavior

Sources close to the family state that Katie cannot resist drawing the spotlight to herself whenever Princess achieves a new career goal. One insider noted that Katie flew to Dubai specifically to meet Lee, knowing cameras would be present, and wrapped her legs around him to ensure maximum media coverage.

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While Princess remains steadfastly loyal to her mother and insists she loves her dearly, sources suggest this behavior tests her patience. The nineteen-year-old reportedly rolls her eyes at these antics but chooses not to confront her mother directly due to her deep affection and concern for her well-being.

Previous Incidents and Career Focus

This is not the first time Katie has upstaged her children. In September, she posed alongside Princess at the National Television Awards. Previously, Katie made claims on her podcast about being banned from Princess's eighteenth birthday party, which overshadowed her daughter's reality series, The Princess Diaries, which aired in 2025.

Despite the family drama, Princess and her twenty-one-year-old brother, Junior, are continuing their individual career paths. They are currently starring in the BBC One hit show Celebrity Race Across The World, where they are navigating a route from Borneo across Southeast Asia to Melbourne, Australia.

Public Reception and Future Developments

The siblings have received positive feedback from BBC audiences for their performance on the competition series. Junior stated that they have a lot to prove, while Princess emphasized that they are building their own identity separate from their parents' chaotic public personas. Meanwhile, Katie continues to tease fans about her relationship with Andrews after his release from Al Awir prison.