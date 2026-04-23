Princess Andre's Girls' Night Out and Junior's Anniversary: A Family Affair

Princess Andre spends a fun evening with friends Heidi Katona and Liberty Poole while her brother Junior celebrates two years with his girlfriend. The news also touches on Princess's views on relationships and a playful matchmaking attempt by Paris Fury.

Princess Andre , the 18-year-old daughter of Katie Price , enjoyed a vibrant night out with friends Heidi Katona , the daughter of Kerry Katona, and Liberty Poole , a well-known influencer from Love Island.

The trio appeared to spend their evening at an arcade, documenting their fun with a series of social media posts. Princess and Heidi, both sharing a striking resemblance to their famous mothers, coordinated their outfits with white crop tops and blue denim jeans, further solidifying their close bond. They have often spoken about their shared experiences growing up in the public eye, describing each other as 'sisters'.

Liberty Poole, 26, opted for a more glamorous look, choosing a figure-hugging dress for the outing. While Princess was enjoying her girls' night, her older brother, Junior Andre, was celebrating a significant milestone with his girlfriend, Jasmine-Chloe. The couple marked their two-year anniversary with affectionate photos shared online, with Junior, 20, expressing his continued affection for Jasmine-Chloe, stating she remains his 'favourite person'.

Earlier this year, speculation arose regarding a possible engagement after Jasmine-Chloe was seen wearing a sparkling ring in a TikTok video. This romantic celebration stands in contrast to Princess's current outlook on relationships, which she recently discussed on her ITV show, 'The Princess Diaries'. During a conversation with Heidi, Princess revealed her desire to prioritize self-confidence before entering another relationship, acknowledging the influence of her mother's past experiences on her perspective.

She expressed a cautious approach, stating that any future relationship would need to be 'very special' for her to feel comfortable sharing it publicly. Katie Price's own complex romantic history, marked by four marriages and nine engagements, has undoubtedly shaped Princess's views on love and commitment. Beyond her own romantic life, Princess has also been navigating the challenges of trust and friendship since gaining increased public attention.

She voiced her skepticism towards new acquaintances, revealing that she's received numerous messages from people seeking to capitalize on her newfound fame. This has led her to be wary of forming close bonds, expressing a reluctance to trust those who approach her solely because of her show. Interestingly, a playful attempt at matchmaking occurred recently when Paris Fury, wife of Tyson Fury, introduced Princess to her 14-year-old son, Prince, at Katie Price's collagen launch party.

Paris jokingly suggested a future union between the two, highlighting their shared 'royal' names. Prince, however, seemed bewildered by the introduction, describing his mother as a 'complete and utter mental case' to producers. Paris, undeterred, expressed her hope that the two might eventually become a couple, despite the age difference. This lighthearted moment underscores the unique position Princess and Junior find themselves in, constantly navigating the intersection of family life and public scrutiny





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