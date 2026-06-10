Princess Anne Admits Hopes of Getting Round in One Piece at Montreal Olympics 50 Years Ago

Rare footage of Princess Anne preparing to compete in the 1976 Montreal Olympics has emerged, with the royal admitting she hoped to get round in one piece before she fell from her horse. The footage, taken shortly before Anne stepped out with the British equestrian team, captures the royal riding her beloved horse Goodwill around a race course in preparation. Anne, then 25, was also questioned by a reporter how she was feeling ahead of the pivotal sporting event in the Canadian city. The Princess Royal was watched at the summer Olympic Games by her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who also opened the tournament as Queen of Canada, father Prince Philip, and three brothers Prince Charles, Andrew and Prince Edward. Delivering a speech at a dinner for the 1976 Olympic team, the Princess told guests - who are now in their 70s and 80s - that they all looked extremely well, adding that the milestone reunion does mark the passage of time just a little. Her former teammates were invited to a reception at Lansdowne House, a private members' club in London. Speaking of their shared memories of the Games, she said: I had a slight problem in that the bit I would like to remember, which is the cross country, I don't. But every now and again I see it and think oh ok. I suspect Goodwill remembers it, but I don't. Anne fell from her horse after he hit the 19th fence on the steeplechase course during the Montreal Olympics in 1976. The footage has emerged after the Princess Royal met with her former teammates during a reception at Lansdowne House, a private members' club in London, to mark 50 years since the Montreal Olympic Games.

Rare footage has captured Princess Anne admitting she hoped to get round in one piece at the Montreal Olympics before she fell from her horse - almost 50 years on from the event.

Anne, 75, became the first member of the Royal Family to compete in the Olympic Games when she lined up in the Equestrian Eventing for Team GB in 1976. However, the royal does not have any recollection of the race, having suffered a serious fall from her horse during the cross-country event while the late Queen Elizabeth II watched on anxiously.

Now, remarkable footage of Anne preparing to compete in the Olympic Games has emerged - with the princess captured declaring that she would be grateful to make it round in one piece in the days before the event. It comes after the Princess Royal met with her former teammates during a reception at Lansdowne House, a private members' club in London, on Tuesday to mark 50 years since the games.

The footage, taken shortly before Anne stepped out with the British equestrian team on July 19th, 1976, captures the royal riding her beloved horse Goodwill around a race course in preparation. Anne, then 25, was also questioned by a reporter how she was feeling ahead of the pivotal sporting event in the Canadian city. I would be delighted to get round in one piece and have not made a total nitwit of myself, said the Princess Royal.

The Princess was watched at the summer Olympic Games by her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who also opened the tournament as Queen of Canada, father Prince Philip, and three brothers Prince Charles, Andrew and Prince Edward. Naturally, one would like to bring a medal home as well, when asked what she believed were the actual chances of her and the Team GB squad taking home a medal, Anne replied: We haven't seen the course yet.

I think there are several teams who have a very good chance and luck can play a considerable part. Delivering a speech at a dinner for the 1976 Olympic team, the Princess told guests - who are now in their 70s and 80s - that they all looked extremely well, adding that the milestone reunion does mark the passage of time just a little.

Her former teammates were invited to a reception at Lansdowne House, a private members' club in London. Speaking of their shared memories of the Games, she said: I had a slight problem in that the bit I would like to remember, which is the cross country, I don't. But every now and again I see it and think oh ok. I suspect Goodwill remembers it, but I don't.

Anne fell from her horse after he hit the 19th fence on the steeplechase course during the Montreal Olympics in 1976 It comes after the Princess Royal met with her former teammates during a reception at Lansdowne House, a private members' club in London, to mark 50 years since the Montreal Olympic Games Pictured: the Princess Royal with Equestrian rider Jennie Loriston-Clarke. The pair have remained in touch for 50 years after they competed together She added of the Olympics: It was an experience, and a lot of it was a good experience.

Concluding the short speech, after which 150 guests had dinner, the Princess hailed the enjoyment, long-lasting friendship, and the ability to inspire others that being an Olympian had brought them all, The Telegraph reported. Thank you all for your contribution to Olympic history. Some of the guests, including equestrians Hugh Thomas and Jennie Loriston-Clarke, have remained in touch with the Princess, and recalled the close-knit team of riders who stayed in chalets together two hours outside Montreal.

After they were not issued with proper kit, the group purchased their own from a local shop and stuck a Union flag on the outfits to look the part. The Great British team finished in 24th place, with numerous riders and horses having difficulties. The Princess fell at the 19th fence of the cross-country course, and was praised by the BBC commentator on the day for her outstanding physical courage.

The Daily Mail's coverage of Anne's fall at the Munich Olympics, July 1976 Pictured: Prince Philip talks to his daughter Princess Anne during her participation in the Olympics in Bromont, Canada, 1976 The Princess was watched at the summer Olympic Games by her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who also opened the tournament as Queen of Canada, father Prince Philip, and three brothers Prince Charles, Andrew and Prince Edward. Her daughter, Zara Phillips, went on to win a silver medal in the same event at the London 2012 Olympics.





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