Princess Anne Attends Son Peter Phillips' Wedding to NHS Nurse Harriet Sperling in Cotswolds Ceremony

Princess Anne beamed at her son Peter Phillips' wedding to paediatric nurse Harriet Sperling at All Saints Church in Kemble. The intimate ceremony, attended by King Charles, Queen Camilla, and other senior royals, featured classic royal style and a notable family reunion.

Princess Anne was all smiles as she braved the rain to watch her son Peter Phillips marry NHS nurse Harriet Sperling in an intimate ceremony at All Saints Church in Kemble, Cotswolds .

The Princess Royal, 75, arrived alongside King Charles III and Queen Camilla, as well as other senior royals. She wore a yellow jacket and shawl over a floral gown, paired with a silk yellow hat with a bow-the same hat she wore at her daughter Zara's christening in 1981. The bride, Harriet Sperling, a 45-year-old paediatric nurse, looked radiant in a lace Emilia Wickstead gown and the Pragnell family tiara.

Her wedding train was carried by three bridesmaids: her daughter Georgina, 14, and Peter's daughters Isla, 14, and Savannah, 15. Peter's ex-wife Autumn Kelly also participated. King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived by helicopter and departed early to attend the Epsom Derby. The King wore a pin-striped suit with a cream waistcoat, while the Queen Consort chose a butter yellow dress and jacket.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were greeted by cheers from well-wishers gathered outside the church. Kate Middleton wore a £750 Roland Mouret dress and a Jane Taylor hat, while Prince William donned a blue waistcoat and tie. Groom Peter Phillips, 52, is the eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and 19th in line to the throne. He was supported by his sister Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall.

Zara made a statement in a striking blue Rebecca Vallance dress with silver heels. Their children Mia, 12, Lena, 7, and Lucas, 5, were also present. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and Sophie, attended; Sophie wore an elegant blue ensemble. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie arrived together, despite recent scrutiny over their lack of royal duties and rental arrangements at their royal residences.

Beatrice wore a green and white printed dress with an Alice band, while Eugenie, pregnant with her third child, dressed in navy. Prince William greeted his cousins with a kiss on the cheek. The ceremony marked a significant royal reunion, though the absent figure of Prince Andrew loomed. The Duke of York, 66, remains under police investigation for alleged misconduct linked to his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

He has denied wrongdoing and was stripped of his royal patronages in 2022. The wedding was described as intimate, with close family and friends gathering to celebrate the union of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling, a nurse from the NHS, highlighting a blend of royal tradition and modern professional life





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Peter Phillips Harriet Sperling Princess Anne Royal Wedding Cotswolds NHS King Charles Queen Camilla Princess Of Wales Zara Tindall Prince Andrew Royal Family

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