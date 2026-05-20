Princess Anne Compares Her Engaging Schedule to Centenarian Veteran

Princess Anne faced a humorous challenge when a 75-year-old veteran named Robert Piper advised her to slow down, referring to her extensive list of engagements. She brought out a humorous reply, a green umbrella with a duck handle, and managed to find humor in the light rain during the Not Forgotten Association's annual garden party.

Princess Anne hosted The Not Forgotten Association's annual garden party and spent time talking to honored guests, including centenarian Robert Piper, a D-Day veteran. She faced an unexpected challenge from his humorous remark about slowing down, but she lightheartedly replied and joked in the face of the light rain , bringing out a green umbrella.

The queen's daughter, known for her dedicated schedule, engaged in discussions with veterans and even chatted with an Atlantic rower named Mickey Turner





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Princess Anne Engaged In Discussions With Veterans Remark By Centurion War Veteran Laughter At Royal Garden Party Burst Into Laughter Lawn Of Palace As She Spoke To Veterans On The Grass Guests The Rain Started Light Rain Bright And Cheerful Party Despite Overclouded Silver Trays Served Ice Cream Even The Veterans Had Nothing To Be Insouciant Enjoying The Occasion And Appreciating The Reunion With A Good Old Frien Service Dogs Also Joining In The Celebrations

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