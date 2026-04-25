Princess Anne Honours Fallen at Anzac Day Dawn Service in London

Princess Anne laid a wreath at the Wellington Arch in London during a dawn service commemorating Anzac Day, honouring the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps. The Princess of Wales will also attend a service at the Cenotaph and Westminster Abbey.

Princess Anne , the Princess Royal, paid a solemn tribute to the fallen soldiers of the Australia n and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) with a moving dawn service appearance in London on Saturday.

Arriving shortly before the 5 am commencement, Princess Anne, aged 74, laid a wreath of vibrant red poppies at the iconic Wellington Arch, situated at Hyde Park Corner. This poignant act of remembrance was part of a service meticulously organized by the High Commissions of both New Zealand and Australia, a testament to the enduring bond between the nations.

The service itself was a deeply respectful occasion, featuring a reading of John McCrae’s timeless poem, ‘In Flanders Fields’, a literary masterpiece that encapsulates the sacrifices made during wartime. The ceremony culminated in the harmonious singing of the national anthems of the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Australia, uniting attendees in a shared moment of reflection and gratitude. Princess Anne’s attire for the service was carefully chosen, reflecting the gravity of the occasion.

She was elegantly dressed in an emerald green tailored coat, a colour often associated with remembrance and hope, and complemented her ensemble with a structured hat and classic black gloves. A single, striking red poppy was pinned to her lapel, a universally recognized symbol of remembrance for those who have served and lost their lives in conflict.

Anzac Day, observed annually on April 25th, holds profound significance as it commemorates the 1915 landing at Gallipoli, a pivotal moment in the First World War. This landing, on the beaches of Gallipoli in northwest Turkey, marked the beginning of a challenging and ultimately unsuccessful campaign for the Allied forces.

The day serves not only to remember the soldiers who fought in Gallipoli but also to honour the memory of all Australians and New Zealanders who have served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations. Beyond London, extensive commemorations were held across Australia, New Zealand, and, significantly, at Gallipoli itself, where the original landings took place.

The spirit of Anzac Day also extended to Villers-Bretonneux, a village in the Somme region of France, a location of immense historical importance as it was fiercely defended by Australian units during the First World War. The Royal Family’s official X account acknowledged the day with a post stating, ‘Today is #ANZACDay – which honours the members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who served and died in all wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations.

’ The post included a historical photograph of ANZAC troops en route to Gallipoli, accompanied by the solemn phrase ‘Lest we forget’, a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by generations of soldiers. The Princess Royal’s participation in the dawn service underscores the British Royal Family’s longstanding commitment to honouring the sacrifices of ANZAC troops and maintaining strong ties with Australia and New Zealand.

Her presence at this important event also comes at a time when the Princess of Wales is preparing to resume her royal duties following an Easter break. Princess Catherine, 44, is scheduled to attend an Anzac Day wreath-laying and parade service at the Cenotaph, a significant war memorial in London. She will also represent King Charles III at a service of commemoration and thanksgiving held at Westminster Abbey, marking her official return to public engagements.

This is not the first time the Princess of Wales has participated in Anzac Day commemorations; she previously attended a service alongside Prince Harry at Westminster Abbey in 2019 and again with the Prince of Wales in 2022. These appearances demonstrate the continued importance placed on remembering the ANZAC legacy within the Royal Family and the broader British public.

The Anzac Day services serve as a powerful reminder of the enduring bonds forged through shared history and sacrifice, and the commitment to peace and remembrance for future generations. The solemnity of the occasion and the participation of senior members of the Royal Family highlight the deep respect and gratitude felt for the courage and dedication of the ANZAC troops





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