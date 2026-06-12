Princess Anne's Enduring Second Marriage: A Story of Support and Stability

Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence celebrate over 30 years of marriage, with insights from family and experts on their strong bond and the unique dynamics with her ex-husband Mark Phillips.

Princess Anne and her second husband Sir Timothy Laurence , 71, have been happily married for more than 30 years since their wedding in 1992. Their union, though quieter than her first royal wedding, has proven to be a pillar of strength and mutual support.

Anne, the Princess Royal, is known for her no-nonsense attitude and dedication to royal duties, and Sir Timothy, a former Royal Navy officer, has stood by her side through thick and thin. Interestingly, Anne maintains a cordial relationship with her ex-husband, Captain Mark Phillips, and there is no known animosity between him and Sir Timothy.

In fact, Sir Timothy once remarked on the common thread in Anne's choice of spouses: 'It's quite amusing that she married first an Army officer and then a Naval officer. So there must be something about the military that attracts her.

' This observation highlights the shared military background that both men have, even if in different branches. Anne met Sir Timothy while she was still married to Captain Mark. At that time, Sir Timothy served as an Equerry to the late Queen Elizabeth II and had previously served aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia. Their relationship began as an affair, which became public knowledge when stolen love letters were published in a newspaper.

Anne and Captain Mark separated in 1989 and officially divorced in 1992. Shortly after, she married Sir Timothy in a small ceremony at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral in Scotland, a stark contrast to her grand wedding at Westminster Abbey. The couple has been together ever since, with their marriage often cited as a model of stability within the royal family. Their relationship has been a source of inspiration for Anne's children.

Peter Phillips, Anne's son from her first marriage, spoke about the couple's dynamic: 'They both have an understanding of what being a part of the wider family means and what is required. And for the last 25 years plus, they've been together now, he's been a very strong support for her.

' This support system is crucial for Anne, who is one of the hardest-working royals, often undertaking numerous engagements each year. Sir Timothy's presence provides a calming influence and a steady hand, much like Anne does for her brother, King Charles III. Royal contributor Tracy Schaverein noted: 'As Anne provides a much-needed steadying hand to her elder brother, the King, her loyal husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, is there to support her.

' Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, commented on Peter Phillips's recent wedding to Harriet Sperling, suggesting that Peter might be emulating his mother's successful second marriage. Seward said: 'I'm sure Peter thinks that he would like this marriage to be like his mother's. He is always there for her, which I think is what she wanted in her second marriage. She wanted someone who was around a bit and would support her in her very hard-working life.

And that is what Tim has done.

' This perspective underscores the value Anne places on companionship and reliability. The couple recently made an official trip to Greece to commemorate the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Crete, and they attended Peter Phillips's wedding, which also saw a rare appearance by Captain Mark Phillips alongside his rumored girlfriend. Princess Anne, despite her busy schedule, has also faced health challenges, including two publicly known concussions, most notably during the 1976 Olympics in Montreal.

Yet, she continues to fulfill her royal duties with dedication. When seen at events, the royal family often draws attention, and Anne is no exception, with her height and presence often compared to other royals like Prince William and King Charles. A recent resurgence of a skeptical remark about her ex-husband has also resurfaced, but it does not detract from the positive dynamic she now shares with both her former and current partners.

Overall, Princess Anne's marriage to Sir Timothy Laurence stands as a testament to lasting love and quiet strength within the often tumultuous world of the British monarchy





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