Princess Anne's Military Uniform: Tradition, Honors, and Dedicated Royal Service

An in-depth look at why Princess Royal always wears a military uniform for royal events, her role as Colonel of the Blues and Royals, and the array of medals and honors that reflect her lifelong commitment to the armed forces.

Princess Anne , the King's sister, consistently chooses a military uniform over formal fashion for major royal events , a tradition rooted in royal military connections dating back to the 19th century.

On Saturday, she once again displayed this custom, looking spectacular while riding on horseback-her mare named Noble-during a significant ceremony. As Colonel of the Blues and Royals, the 75-year-old royal wore the Full Mounted Ceremonial uniform of that regiment. This role is the reason she typically proceeds on horseback instead of joining the carriage procession with other royals. The Princess Royal is a highly skilled and experienced horsewoman, making her mounted appearance both dignified and authentic.

She was joined by Princes William and Edward, similarly mounted, and all three adorned the Collars of the Order of the Garter and Sash of the Order of the Thistle. Her ensemble was completed with a bicorn hat, jodhpurs, and riding boots.

The medals she displayed on her uniform tell a story of decades of patronages and affiliations: the Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth II; the Queen Elizabeth II Coronation Medal, Silver Jubilee Medal, Golden Jubilee Medal, Diamond Jubilee Medal, and Platinum Jubilee Medal; the Naval Long Service and Good Conduct Medal; the Canadian Forces Decoration; the Order of St John Service Medal; and the New Zealand 1990 Medal.

Although Princess Anne did not serve in the armed forces in the same capacity as her brothers Prince Charles and Prince Andrew, she holds several honorary ranks: she is an honorary Rear Admiral in the Royal Navy, a General in the British Army (since 2020), and an Air Chief Marshal in the Royal Air Force. She is also the patron of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity and the Commodore-in-Chief for Portsmouth.

Her deep commitment to military causes is reflected in her rigorous schedule; she undertakes hundreds of engagements each year linked to these patronages, consistently ranking among the hardest-working members of the royal family. Her choice of uniform is not merely sartorial preference but a visual representation of her enduring ties to the armed forces and her personal dedication to supporting service personnel and their families





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