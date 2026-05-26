Princess Anne Shows Diplomatic Sense with Historic Visit to Greece

For three days, Princess Anne held court, showcasing her diplomatic dressing and reinforcing ties between the UK and Greece as she commemorated 85 years since the Battle of Crete.

Princess Anne showcased her diplomatic dressing during a poignant three-day visit to Greece over the weekend to commemorate 85 years since the Battle of Crete.

The Princess Royal, 75, was a vision in blue and white on Friday as she arrived at the Presidential Mansion in Athens to meet with President Konstantinos Tasoulas as part of her role as President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC). Accompanied by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Anne honoured the colours of the Greek flag with a striking blue A-line dress and smart cropped jacket with elegant white gloves and shoes.

Pinned to her elegant jacket was her historic 12-diamond Gold Ribbon Brooch which Anne was first seen wearing in February 1969, and has since become a staple part of her wardrobe. Anne’s diplomatic dressing not only reinforces the long-standing ties between the UK and Greece, but also her own personal connection to the country, with her father, the late Prince Philip, born in Corfu.

During her meeting with President Tasoulas at the building which once functioned as the Royal Palace, Anne emphasised that the commemorations were “very significant” for both the UK and Greece. Anne then travelled to Crete where she visited Chania, Souda Bay and Maleme – all places which are deeply intertwined with the island’s history and the events of 1941.

On Saturday, she attended a memorial service at the Souda Bay Allied War Cemetery in Chania to honour the Allied forces during the historic battle – with the Princess Royal captured laying a wreath as a mark of respect. Princess Anne showcased her diplomatic dressing during a three-day visit to Greece over the weekend to commemorate 85 years since the Battle of Crete.

Pictured: Anne and Sir Tim with President Konstantinos Tasoulas Pinned to her elegant jacket was her historic 12-diamond Gold Ribbon Brooch which Anne was first seen wearing in February 1969 and has become a staple part of the princess’s wardrobe Anne’s diplomatic dressing not only reinforces the long-standing ties between the UK and Greece, but also her own personal connection to the country, with her father, the late Prince Philip, born in Corfu There, she addressed the congregation before meeting with descendants of Cretan resistance fighters and Allied veterans. Making a statement with a stylish red jacket and white pearl earrings, Anne spoke with guests during a reception held at the Grand Arsenal Conference Centre in Chania.

Later, she swapped her red jacket for a brown shade as she attended a remembrance service at the Royal Air Force Memorial Maleme in Crete and toured the site with Commander Air Wing, Group Captain Andy McIntyre. To conclude her three-day Greek visit, the royal attended the Civic Flag Parade and Royal Air Force display.

Subtly reflecting her commitment to diplomatic dressing and to echo the colours of the Greek flag, Anne opted for a blue and white floral dress with a dark blue jacket and belt. Pairing her stylish look with a suitable set of sunglasses for the scorching sun, Anne and Sir Tim were all smiles as they enjoyed the display, before touring the Firkas Fortress and Maritime Museum of Crete to learn more about the nation’s history.

The Battle of Crete saw British, Greek, Australian and New Zealand forces defend the island for 11 days before German invasion and resulted in 6,500 casualties, including 4,500 killed or missing. Anne’s Greek visit comes amid an incredibly busy time for the hard-working princess, who is expected to play a “pivotal” role in keeping The Firm afloat amid the scandal surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Following her meeting with the Greek President, Anne travelled to Crete where she visited Chania, Souda Bay and Maleme – all places which are deeply intertwined with the island’s history and the events of 1941 On day three of her Greek visit, Anne toured the Firkas Fortress and Maritime Museum of Crete to learn more about the nation’s history On Saturday, Anne attended a memorial service at the Souda Bay Allied War Cemetery in Chania to honour the Allied forces during the historic battle – with the Princess Royal laying a wreath as a mark of respect Anne’s Greek visit comes amid an incredibly busy time for the hard-working princess, who is expected to play a “pivotal” role in keeping The Firm afloat amid the scandal surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor As the Royal Family navigate the scandal, they will be looking to their down-to-earth and hardworking “trump card” – the Princess Royal, who is “synonymous with dedication to duty” said royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

Mr Fitzwilliams previously told the Daily Mail: “she relishes a high workload and usually undertakes the most royal engagements of any royal. However, she prefers to avoid the media circus that follows the most high-profile royals. she is absolutely pivotal in keeping public support for the monarch





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