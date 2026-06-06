Princess Beatrice and Eugenie Arrive at Peter Phillips' Wedding Amid Family Finances Scandal

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie have arrived at Peter Phillips' second wedding in the Cotswolds today, just days after it was revealed they have never paid a penny of rent despite performing no royal duties. The daughters of disgraced ex-duke, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, arrived with smiles at Peter Phillips wedding today despite an 'outrageous' National Audit Office report into their family finances.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie have arrived at Peter Phillips ' second wedding in the Cotswolds today, just days after it was revealed they have never paid a penny of rent despite performing no royal duties.

The daughters of disgraced ex-duke, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, arrived with smiles at Peter Phillips wedding today despite an 'outrageous' National Audit Office report into their family finances. Princess Beatrice could be seen in the passenger seat of a Range Rover shortly after midday before heading in to the venue, as droves of guests descended on Gloucestershire's All Saints Church ahead of the arrival of Peter and Harriet Sterling.

The 37-year-old was seen wearing an Alice band and a green and white dress printed dress with leaves as she prepared to celebrate the King's nephew, 48, and his 45-year-old NHS Bride. She walked arm in arm with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi held an umbrella amid the downcast weather.

Her sister Eugenie, who is due to give birth to her third child this summer, could be seen dressed in all navy with matching shoes and a hat, walked behind them with her husband James Brooksbank. Meanwhile, their other cousin, Prince Harry, is expected to be a no-show at the wedding of Princess Anne's son today, as he is said not to have spoken with his cousin 'in years'.

And while sources have said the Waleses' presence would have inevitably played a part, his strained relationship with Peter largely stems from an incident almost two decades ago. The Duke of Sussex was said to be furious with Peter after his cousin's first wedding to Canadian Autumn Kelly, which he attended with his then girlfriend Chelsy Davey, as Peter struck a deal with Hello! magazine without telling the family.

But the arrival of his cousins, the York sisters, has come amid another bombshell - this time in direct relation to their finances. Yesterday, the cosy deals from which both royals - working and not working - benefited regarding residences were laid bare by a National Audit Office report.

It revealed the two princesses, who perform no royal duties, have been secretly subsidised for years, not only by their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, but now by their uncle King Charles III. Sources said the arrangement for Beatrice and Eugenie was put in place during the late monarch's reign, who was very fond of her granddaughters, and the King had agreed to honour it.

From 2008, both of the York sisters lived at St James's Palace until Eugenie moved to Ivy Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace in 2018. Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice arrived with smiles at Peter Phillips wedding today despite an 'outrageous' National Audit Office report into their family finances Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie arrive with their husbands at the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sterling at All Saints Church in Kemble today Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice of York arrive for the Royal wedding.

Beatrice can be seen wearing a green dress adorned with leaves coupled with a cream handbag and Alice band Mr Mozzi shuts his umbrella as he, Beatrice, Eugenie and her husband James Brooksbank prepare to celebrate his cousin-in-law and his NHS nurse bride Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie pictured at the Chime for Change: The Sound of Change Live at Twickenham Stadium on June 1, 2013 in London Their cousin, Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling announced their engagement last summer Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (pictured at the Kyiv Security Forum on April 23) is expected to be a no-show at the wedding of Princess Anne's son today Read More Why 'Fergie-like' Beatrice and Eugenie should not be welcome in William's Royal Family Eugenie, 38, now divides her time between her £3.6 million Portuguese home and London, boasting a star-studded list of neighbours, including fashion designer Christian Louboutin as well as F1 racing drivers.

Meanwhile, her sister Beatrice, 37, stayed at her apartment, which she shares with her high-flying property developer husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi and their family, whilst also owning a multi-million pound home in the Cotswolds. Both rents, the report reveals, are paid to the Royal Household entirely by Charles out of the Privy Purse, which is made up of his Duchy of Lancaster income and other private funds. No taxpayer money was involved.

However, the homes are situated in occupied royal palaces, which are maintained by public funding via the Sovereign Grant, which was effectively reimbursed by the monarch on their behalf. And for a number of years, their adjusted rents - reduced because the Royal Household properties require tenants with security clearance - were based on out-of-date open market valuations, as were others.

Some of the properties were dramatically under market value, with the report finding that not even a self-imposed 60 per cent rule was always followed





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Princess Beatrice Princess Eugenie Peter Phillips Royal Family Family Finances

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Princess Anne's Umbrella Gesture and Peter Phillips's Upcoming WeddingPrincess Anne gave her umbrella to a church member during a rainstorm, demonstrating her no-nonsense kindness. Meanwhile, her son Peter Phillips prepares to marry NHS nurse Harriet Sperling in a major royal wedding.

Read more »

Prince William and Princess Kate to attend Peter Phillips' wedding reception at Princess Anne's estatePrince William and Kate Middleton are believed to be attending Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding reception at Gatcombe Park

Read more »

Peter Phillips' ex-wife Autumn Phillips: where is she now – 5 years after divorce?Peter Phillips is marrying Harriet Sperling on Saturday, but what happened to his ex-wife, Autumn Phillips. Discover what she's been up to since her split from Peter in 2021

Read more »

King Charles lets his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie live in palace homes rent-freeThe National Audit Office (NAO) report reveals that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been living in palace homes without personally having to pay even a single penny. The bill was settled by their grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, using money from the Privy Purse, which comes largely from the Duchy of Lancaster.

Read more »