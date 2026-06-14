Princess Beatrice's Husband Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi's St Tropez Trip Amid Family Scandal

Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi, faced scrutiny after being photographed at a lavish St Tropez lunch while his wife dealt with the fallout from her father Prince Andrew's scandal. Despite claims Beatrice was present but fell ill, the incident highlighted a pattern of separations as Edo prioritizes his business amid the toxic association with the York family. The trip, which included celebrity company and a visit to Palm Beach-a location tied to Jeffrey Epstein-sparked questions about his support during her time of need.

Nearly seven years have passed since Italian count Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi uploaded his engagement pictures to Instagram, assuring his bride-to-be, Princess Beatrice , that he would always be by her side.

'You will never be alone my love, my heart is your home. Hand in hand, today, tomorrow, and forever,' he wrote. Beautiful words, to go with a set of exquisite black-and-white photographs, taken at Royal Lodge in Windsor, where Beatrice had grown up. Life has taken a few twists since then.

This year has been particularly painful for Beatrice as she struggles with the aftermath of her father's disgrace. While her sister Eugenie cut off all contact with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor when he was stripped of his title and evicted from Royal Lodge, Beatrice kept in touch with him, albeit at arm's length.

Yesterday, the Daily Mail revealed that Andrew - as bullish in attitude as ever (this is a man who is still insisting his staff call him 'Duke' or 'Sir') - wrote her a letter encouraging her to 'keep her chin up'. Where has her rock Edoardo - or Edo, as Beatrice calls him - been in this debacle? Well, not always steadfastly by her side as promised.

Two weeks ago, some more pictures were uploaded to Instagram - by broadcaster Piers Morgan, no less - that showed Edo partying in St Tropez, enjoying a lavish fish lunch at Le Club 55, its most expensive and ultra-exclusive beachfront daytime party restaurant. Enjoying £100-a-bottle Domaine La Rouillere Rose on ice with his lunch, Edo was in the presence of entertainment royalty, rather than the difficult-to-navigate in-laws.

Next to him was Amanda Holden, in a revealing dress, smoking cigars, alongside former glamour model Kelly Brook. Also present was Gabriela Peacock, the nutritionist who helped Prince Harry get in shape for his wedding and who is reportedly advising King Charles on his diet. Where was Beatrice? The strange absence of the Princess prompted one guest to speculate that Edo was there alone and 'behaving as if he is single'.

However, we can reveal that Beatrice was on that trip. She and Edo had been whisked to St Tropez for 'respite' by Gabriela, who thought some vitamin D, rest and good food would be a tonic.

However, the plan went haywire after Beatrice spent her first day at Le Club 55. The next morning she remained in bed, 'too sick' to leave the house. While she stayed home all day, Edo went out to party. What is concerning is that there has been a lot of that sort of separation lately.

It's no secret that Edo - who runs an upmarket property company - feels the weight of the world on his shoulders as he tries to support his wife, their children (they have two daughters; and he also has a son from a previous relationship) and keep his business afloat. Given that the business - luxury property developers Banda Property - once benefited from the association with the former Prince Andrew, this is all rather awkward.

His attitude to his father-in-law is rather different to Beatrice's. In fact, he has urged his wife not to be seen with Andrew, frankly because that association is now toxic for Banda's brand. A source close to Edo maintains that, as the Jeffrey Epstein scandal brewed, he took such drastic action to flee the UK - effectively abandoning his wife for the best part of a month in her 'time of need' - to reassure his high-net-worth international clients.

This was necessary to save his business, he insisted. As Edo himself told me: 'As you well know, it is completely normal for a business owner to travel for work. It happens in every industry.

' Yet some eyebrows were raised in their circle during that three-week trip to the US with his colleague Holly Payne in January. The couple recently attended the wedding of Beatrice's cousin Peter Phillips together. Beatrice is said to have been left shrugging her shoulders at the 'Italian ways' of her husband as Edo posted a series of pictures of himself looking relaxed and at one point sharing a glass of wine with his colleague.

He wrote: 'A quick glass of vino with Holly: easing into the time change and the energy of Coconut Grove.

' All the while Beatrice remained at home, in the UK, with their two young daughters, picking up the pieces of the York family's shattered life. Edo's trip took in LA and, of all places, the billionaires' playground of Palm Beach in Florida. This, of course, is the very place where Epstein lived.

And Beatrice will remember it well, because it was here that her mother, Sarah Ferguson, took her, then aged 20, and Eugenie to meet the disgraced financier for lunch at his home in 2009





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Princess Beatrice Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi Prince Andrew Scandal St Tropez Banda Property Gabriela Peacock

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