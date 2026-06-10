Princess Beatrice's stunning Alice + Olivia look is a must-have for any occasion

Princess Beatrice's style has gone from strength to strength in recent years, thanks to the guidance of celebrity stylist Olivia Buckingham. The royal looked stunning in the Alice + Olivia Nina Embellished Midi Dress and matching Kidman Jacket at a glamorous store event in Mayfair. The dress features a strapless neckline and a flattering, figure-hugging silhouette, and is hand-embellished with intricate crystal beading. For those looking to recreate the look on a smaller budget, there are several options available, including the Karen Millen Embellished Bandeau Maxi Dress and the Lavish Alice Anais Embellished Strapless Midi Dress.

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When it comes to fashion, one royal who rarely puts a foot wrong is Princess Beatrice. With the guidance of celebrity stylist Olivia Buckingham, Beatrice's style has gone from strength to strength in recent years, and she continues to impress with every appearance. Attending a glamorous store event in Mayfair, the royal looked stunning in the brand's Nina Embellished Midi Dress, paired with the matching Kidman Jacket. The eye-catching dress features a strapless neckline and a flattering, figure-hugging silhouette.

Hand-embellished with intricate crystal beading, it catches the light beautifully and delivers plenty of red-carpet glamour. A thigh-high side slit adds a touch of drama, revealing just the right amount of skin while maintaining an elegant feel. As Beatrice demonstrated, the dress pairs perfectly with the coordinating cropped jacket and Jimmy Choo court shoes, creating a polished ensemble. The best news is that you can shop her exact look below.

If you're hoping to recreate the style on a smaller budget, there are plenty of chic alternatives available on the high street. Karen Millen and Lavish Alice are among my standout options, both offering flattering silhouettes and beautiful embellished detailing that capture the same glamorous aesthetic. If you have a special occasion or black-tie event on the horizon, this look is the perfect source of inspiration. I recommend keeping accessories to a minimum to let the dress take centre stage.

The exact match for the look includes the Alice + Olivia Nina Embellished Midi Dress, priced at £1,030, and the Alice + Olivia Kidman Embellished Jacket, priced at £1,150. The Jimmy Choo Romy 100 Leather Heels are also available for £650. For those looking to recreate the look on a smaller budget, there are several options available, including the Karen Millen Embellished Bandeau Maxi Dress, priced at £68, and the Lavish Alice Anais Embellished Strapless Midi Dress, priced at £158.

Other options include the Elliatt Yasmin Maxi Dress, priced at £200, and the TFNC London Anja Sequin Dress, priced at £70. Additionally, the Club L London Embellished Dress is available for £345, and the Odd Muse Embellished Dress is priced at £50.

Finally, the Apricot Sequin Bandeau Dress is available for £50, and the H&M Embellished Bandeau Dress is priced at £14.99.





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Princess Beatrice Alice + Olivia Nina Embellished Midi Dress Kidman Jacket Jimmy Choo Court Shoes Karen Millen Lavish Alice Elliatt Yasmin Maxi Dress TFNC London Anja Sequin Dress Club L London Embellished Dress Odd Muse Embellished Dress Apricot Sequin Bandeau Dress H&M Embellished Bandeau Dress

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