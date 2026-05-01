Princess Beatrice Spotted with Luggage, Signaling Possible Trip

Princess Beatrice was seen loading luggage into a London taxi, sparking speculation about a forthcoming trip. This appearance comes amid a period of low profile for the princess and her sister, Eugenie, following recent family controversies.

Princess Beatrice , the eldest daughter of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson , was recently observed loading luggage into a London taxi, suggesting preparations for a trip.

The 37-year-old was dressed in a floral dress and a black blazer, and carried a personalized Louis Vuitton suitcase valued at £2,710. This sighting follows a period of relative seclusion for both Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie, since the release of the Epstein files in January, which contained damaging revelations about their parents.

Beatrice was last seen publicly on March 26th at Eel Sushi Bar in Notting Hill with her husband, Edo Mapelli Mozzi, where they presented a united front amidst speculation about their marriage following the scandal. Her recent activity includes a possible attendance at her stylist Olivia Buckingham’s baby shower, though she wasn’t featured in any shared images.

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie made her first public appearance in months at a society wedding in Sicily, celebrating the marriage of Charles Forte and Georgie Wright. She was photographed at the Villa Igiea in Palermo, engaging with guests and wearing a black gown. Both sisters have largely maintained a low profile, with Eugenie’s last appearance with the Royal Family being at the Christmas Day service at Sandringham. The family’s recent experiences have been marked by challenges.

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s arrest in February and subsequent exile to Sandringham have contributed to a difficult period for the Mountbatten-Windsors. Sarah Ferguson, Beatrice and Eugenie’s mother, has also been seeking refuge with friends after her privacy was compromised at a wellness spa in Austria. Despite these difficulties, both Beatrice and Eugenie are reportedly invited to Royal Ascot by King Charles, indicating a continued level of acceptance within the Royal Family.

The King is said to remain fond of his nieces and intends to allow their continued participation in royal events. While neither sister has visited their father during his exile, the invitation to Ascot suggests a potential return to more public engagements for both princesses. Ferguson, meanwhile, continues to seek a secure and private location





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Princess Beatrice Royal Family Andrew Mountbatten Windsor Sarah Ferguson Princess Eugenie Royal Ascot Epstein Files

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