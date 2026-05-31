Princess Charlene and her twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, pose for stunning new portrait for Mother's Day

Princess Charlene and her twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, posed for a stunning new portrait for Mother's Day in France. The former Olympic swimmer and her children were all wearing white, showcasing their glowing blonde hair and family resemblance.

Princess Charlene and her twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella , posed for a stunning new portrait for Mother's Day in France. The former Olympic swimmer and her children were all wearing white, showcasing their glowing blonde hair and family resemblance.

Princess Gabriella even had her ears pierced, wearing subtle gold hoops for a pop of sparkle. The Palace of Monaco's official Instagram account shared the picture, wishing all moms a Happy Mother's Day. Princess Charlene shared a similar picture for her twins' 11th birthday last December, though she didn't feature in the image herself.

The twins have had a busy year, attending the Winter Olympic Games in February and joining their parents to meet the Pope at the Palace of Monaco in March. They also had their First Communion, beaming proudly with Albert and Charlene in front of the Monaco Cathedral. Prince Jacques made a rare joint outing with his father, Prince Albert, in March, a sign that he's becoming increasingly involved in the official duties of the principality.

He joined Albert for a visit to Monaco's Museum of Stamps and Coins to celebrate Monaco's 30th anniversary. Prince Jacques, 11, is the heir presumptive to the throne, despite being born two minutes after his twin sister, Princess Gabriella. This is due to the male-favoured primogeniture rules in the Monégasque royal family. The royal and former Olympic swimmer, Princess Charlene, joined her husband, Prince Albert, at the Formula One Gala Dinner at the Monaco Sporting in 2011.

Prince Albert and his wife, who started growing out her hair in 2025, attended the Monaco Sevens Tournament at the Prince Héréditaire Jacques Stadium. Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella stole the spotlight from their royal parents during a historic state visit





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Princess Charlene Prince Jacques Princess Gabriella Monaco Royal Family Mother's Day

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