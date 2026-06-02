Princess Charlene's Curtsy Sparks Protocol Debate During Historic Spain Visit

A detailed look at the social media uproar over Princess Charlene's greeting to the Spanish monarchs, the history of her protocol struggles, and the family moments shared during the state visit.

Princess Charlene of Monaco found herself at the center of a social media debate following a historic meeting with King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia at the Palace of Zarzuela in Madrid.

The visit, the first official trip by the Monegasque royal couple to Spain, sparked discussion over royal protocol when some observers claimed Charlene incorrectly curtsied to both monarchs. Critics argued that as the consort of a head of state, she should not have performed a curtsy to the King and Queen, who hold the higher rank of Majesty.

However, others defended Charlene, explaining that the distinction between a Serene Highness and a Majesty justifies the gesture, making her curtsy appropriate. This incident is not the first time Charlene has faced scrutiny over etiquette; she previously admitted in 2019 to struggling with the complex rules, often making mistakes. Despite the online debate, the first day of the two-day state visit was reported to be a success, strengthening diplomatic ties between Monaco and Spain.

The visit also coincided with Mother's Day, during which the palace released a rare, unseen photograph of Charlene with her 11-year-old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques. The image showed the family in a private moment, highlighting the twins' growth. Jacques, as the first heir due to male-preference succession, holds the title Marquis of Baux, while Gabriella is Countess of Carladès.

Charlene has often spoken about her children, describing them as well-behaved, kind, and aware of their privileged position, noting their daily prayers for those less fortunate





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Princess Charlene King Felipe VI Royal Protocol Curtsy Monaco Spain State Visit Royal Etiquette Prince Albert Queen Letizia Twins Gabriella Jacques

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