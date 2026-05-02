Princess Charlotte Celebrates 11th Birthday with Adorable New Video and Portrait

Prince William and Princess Kate share a heartwarming video and portrait of Princess Charlotte enjoying a family holiday and marking her 11th birthday, delighting royal fans worldwide.

Prince William and Princess Kate have delighted royal fans with a charming new video celebrating Princess Charlotte ’s 11th birthday. The short clip, shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official social media, offers a glimpse into the young royal’s life, showcasing her enjoying a family holiday filled with fun and relaxation.

Charlotte is seen happily playing in the sand, spending quality time with the family dogs, including Otto, and even displaying her sporty side with a game of cricket on the beach. She also creatively spells out a message in the sand using white rocks, highlighting her playful nature and love for the outdoors. The release of this wholesome video follows a stunning portrait also released to mark her birthday.

The portrait, taken by photographer Matt Porteous during the family’s Easter getaway to Cornwall, shows Charlotte smiling broadly, dressed in a striped jumper and jeans, surrounded by flowers and trees. The image emphasizes her growing resemblance to her father, Prince William, while her flowing hair echoes her mother, Princess Kate, who often takes the lead in capturing her children’s birthday photos.

This year’s photograph continues a trend of showcasing Charlotte’s connection to nature, following last year’s image of her enjoying the outdoors with her mother. The couple accompanied the portrait with a heartfelt message and a birthday cake emoji. Princess Charlotte holds a significant place in the line of succession, being third in line to the throne and poised to one day become Princess Royal, following in the footsteps of her great-aunt, Princess Anne.

Changes to succession rules in 2013 ensured that she became the first British princess to rank above a younger brother, a testament to the evolving traditions of the monarchy. Beyond her royal duties, Charlotte is described as a typical 11-year-old with a passion for dancing, particularly ballet, and a fondness for pop star Taylor Swift, even crafting friendship bracelets for her family, including one for her father labeled 'papa'.

Despite her public profile, her parents prioritize her privacy, allowing her to attend Lambrook School undisturbed and enjoy a relatively normal childhood. The outpouring of birthday wishes from fans underscores the affection and admiration for the young princess, who continues to capture hearts with her effortless charm and decorum





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