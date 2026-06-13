Princess Charlotte Echoes Princess of Wales in Elegant White and Blue at Trooping the Colour

Charlotte, George and Louis join King Charles's birthday parade in matching family style

Princess Charlotte mirrored her mother, the Princess of Wales, in a sophisticated white and blue outfit at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London. The eleven-year-old joined her brothers, Prince George, twelve, and Prince Louis, eight, for the celebration of her grandfather King Charles 's birthday.

She arrived at Horse Guards Parade with her parents and siblings by car before sharing a carriage ride with George. Her ensemble featured a crisp white and blue collared dress adorned with a delicate bow, while her mother Kate wore a coordinated Catherine Walker coat dress. Royal enthusiasts recently noted Charlotte's growing resemblance to her father, Prince William, following the release of a birthday portrait.

Over the years, observers have also drawn comparisons between the young princess and her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, citing their similar appearances. The event, steeped in military tradition, dates to the eighteenth century and remains one of the most prominent royal occasions. Originally a battlefield custom to identify regimental colours amid smoke, it now showcases the sovereign's troops. This year, the Grenadier Guards-the British Army's oldest infantry regiment-are trooping the colour to mark their 370th anniversary.

It is the fourth such ceremony of King Charles's reign following Queen Elizabeth's passing in September 2022. The King himself first attended as a child in 1951 and later participated as Colonel of the Welsh Guards in 1975. The colours presented to the regiment by the King on June ninth were trooped today.

The balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace, once a gathering of over forty royals, now includes only working members: the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, plus the Duke of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent-the oldest working royal at ninety-and others. Notably absent were the Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex from California, as well as Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, daughters of the disgraced Prince Andrew.

Beatrice and Eugenie, who last attended in 2022 alongside their uncle Prince Edward and other relatives, have maintained a lower profile since the scandal involving their father's association with Jeffrey Epstein. The Princess of Wales sat beside her youngest son during the parade, and the King and Queen travelled in an open carriage. The ceremony unfolded with the traditional flypast, underscoring the enduring pageantry of the British monarchy





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