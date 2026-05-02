Princess Charlotte's 11th Birthday Photo Reveals Striking Resemblance to Prince William

Royal fans are noticing a growing similarity between Princess Charlotte and her father, Prince William, following the release of a new photograph to mark her 11th birthday. While previously compared to Queen Elizabeth II, the latest portrait highlights her features inherited from her father.

A new photograph released to celebrate Princess Charlotte ’s 11th birthday has sparked a wave of comments from royal fans, with many observing a growing resemblance to her father, Prince William .

While the young princess has frequently been compared to her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in previous years – particularly after family portraits taken in Jordan and Christmas card photos – the latest image has shifted the focus. Social media users have taken to platforms like X to express their observations, noting the striking similarities between Charlotte and William. Comments range from acknowledging the expression of William’s genes to simply stating she is the image of her father.

The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous during the family’s Easter getaway to Cornwall, depicts Charlotte smiling amidst flowers and trees, dressed in a casual outfit of a black and red jumper and blue jeans. The Prince and Princess of Wales shared the portrait on their official social media channels, accompanied by a birthday message and a cake emoji.

This image follows a tradition of Kate, the Princess of Wales, personally capturing birthday photos of her children, showcasing their love for the outdoors. Last year’s photo featured Charlotte windswept and joyful, enjoying the natural surroundings. While the resemblance to William is prominent, her long hair echoes her mother’s features. The release of this photo comes shortly after a family snapshot marking the Waleses’ 15th wedding anniversary.

Princess Charlotte holds a significant position in the line of succession, currently third in line to the throne. Due to changes in succession rules implemented in 2013, prioritizing female heirs over male heirs, she became the first British princess to outrank a younger brother, Prince Louis.

Born on May 2, 2015, at St Mary’s Hospital in London, weighing 8lb 3oz, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana has quickly become a beloved figure, admired for her poise and often taking a leadership role with her brothers, particularly Prince Louis, at public appearances. Many believe she is well-suited to one day assume the title of Princess Royal, following in the footsteps of her great-aunt, Princess Anne.

Her growing popularity and confident demeanor continue to captivate royal watchers worldwide, solidifying her place as a prominent member of the British royal family





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