Princess Charlotte's Uncanny Resemblance to Princess Diana Shines Through

A look at how Princess Charlotte's facial expressions and style echo those of her late grandmother, Princess Diana, from her first birthday photo to recent public appearances.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' daughter Charlotte has repeatedly shown an uncanny resemblance to her late grandmother, Princess Diana , from her facial expressions to her choice of clothing.

This resemblance was particularly evident during Trooping the Colour, the monarch's official birthday parade held on June 13 each year. Royal fans eagerly watch the balcony appearances for heartwarming family interactions and surprising likenesses across generations. In 2016, before Queen Elizabeth II's passing and King Charles' accession, the royal family gathered on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to celebrate the late Queen's 90th birthday.

Just one month past her first birthday, Princess Charlotte snuggled with her mother Kate, watching the procession and noisy flypast. Her confused expression, with a scrunched nose and tiny frown, was strikingly similar to one captured of Diana decades earlier. Diana, seated on a picnic blanket at Park House, Sandringham, wore an adorable white puff-sleeve dress with unruly blonde curls, frowning at the camera with her hand to her face during her first birthday photo.

Both the expression and the outfit, a bubblegum-pink puff-sleeve dress for Charlotte, mirrored each other. The main difference was Charlotte's darker blonde hair, tied back with a pink bow. As Charlotte grows, the resemblance continues. At age three, she pulled a knowing expression in a photo that could pass for a young Diana.

Another snapshot from July 1970 shows Diana on her ninth birthday in Itchenor, West Sussex, with a similar look. Sources told HELLO! that Charlotte, now attending Lambrook School, is kind and friendly, effortlessly making friends. She is adored by younger students and popular among peers. These traits echo Diana's own warmth and popularity.

Beyond physical similarity, Charlotte's mannerisms reflect her grandmother's grace. The late princess's personal letters with actor Terence Stamp are set for auction, and royal rules have been bent for younger family members at events like Ascot and Wimbledon. Charlotte's subtle nod to Diana at a recent carol concert went largely unnoticed but underscored the enduring bond. Through expressions and style, Princess Charlotte carries her grandmother's legacy into a new generation





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Princess Charlotte Princess Diana Royal Family Resemblance Trooping The Colour

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