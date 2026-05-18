Princess Charlotte set to become Princess Royal, follow in Anne's footsteps

According to a royal expert, 11-year-old Princess Charlotte is destined to take on the prestigious Princess Royal title when her father becomes King. The late Queen Elizabeth II traditionally bestowed additional honors on her children, and King Charles might be inclined to do the same for Charlotte.

Princess Charlotte is set to take on the prestigious Princess Royal title, following in the footsteps of hardworking Princess Anne . King Charles is said to be keen for her to inherit the Duchess of Edinburgh's title one day, but royal author Robert Hardman believes there might be another special title in mind for Charlotte.

The monarch's eldest daughter traditionally receives the Princess Royal title, but it is not hereditary. Charlotte's position as the second child of the heir to the throne is similar to Anne, who was also the second child of Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth. If Prince George does not have children, Charlotte could ascend the throne. The future of Princess Charlotte remains uncertain, with speculation surrounding potential schools she may attend, such as prestigious Wellington College





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