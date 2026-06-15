Princess Charlotte Steals Show at Trooping the Colour Balcony Appearance

Body language expert Judi James identified Princess Charlotte as the standout royal during the King's birthday parade balcony moment, noting her poised demeanor and regal composure reminiscent of Queen Elizabeth II.

Princess Charlotte was the focal point of the Royal Family 's balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour ceremony, according to a body language expert.

The event, marking King Charles III's official birthday, featured the senior royals including the King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and their children. As the Wales children joined their mother in a carriage procession along The Mall and later appeared on the balcony, each displayed distinct behaviors. Prince Louis, eight, was notably animated, while Prince George, 12, showed significant growth, nearly matching his mother's height.

However, it was Princess Charlotte, 11, who garnered special attention. Judi James, a body language expert, described her as the "solo, standout star," projecting a calm confidence. She stood attentively at the front of the balcony, gazing down at the crowds with a reflective, closed-lip smile reminiscent of the late Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mother, while some activity unfolded behind her.

The expert also noted that Charlotte appeared to guide the family's positioning, directing her younger brother Louis to his spot with gestures akin to a TV studio director, and checking on George. Kate Middleton gently ushered George, while William eventually beckoned Charlotte to stand closer with Louis.

Meanwhile, Prince Louis's playful antics delighted onlookers; he was seen ducking to look through a window and leaning sideways to view the Red Arrows flypast. The ceremony itself, held on Horse Guards Parade, is a historic military tradition where regimental colours are paraded. The royal women honored their regiments through their attire: Kate wore the Irish Guards brooch, Camilla wore a dress inspired by the Grenadier Guards uniform and a beret with their insignia.

The event underscored the King's streamlined approach to royal appearances, with only working royals and the Wales children in attendance. The overall display combined military pageantry with intimate family moments, highlighting the evolving public roles of the younger royals





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Princess Charlotte Trooping The Colour King Charles III Royal Family Body Language Balcony Appearance Buckingham Palace Prince Louis Prince George Kate Middleton Queen Camilla Ceremony Flypast Red Arrows

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