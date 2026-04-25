Princess Diana's 'Mr Wonderful' Heart Surgeon Moves Back to Pakistan

Dr. Hasnat Khan, the surgeon Princess Diana was deeply in love with, has returned to his native Pakistan to lead a heart hospital, years after their two-year romance ended shortly before her death.

Dr. Hasnat Khan , the heart surgeon who shared a passionate two-year romance with Princess Diana and was considered by many to be her true love, has relocated to Pakistan .

Dubbed 'Mr. Wonderful' by the Princess, Dr. Khan has taken up a new position as the Dean of the Jinnah Institute of Cardiology in Lahore, marking his return to his country of birth. This move comes after years of dedicated service as a consultant cardiothoracic surgeon at Basildon and Thurrock University Hospitals in Essex, where he lived with his second wife and daughter.

Photographs have emerged showing Dr. Khan meeting with Punjab's chief minister, Maryam Nawaz, who praised his decision to dedicate his skills to his homeland. The new heart hospital aims to become a leading center for cardiac treatment in Pakistan, with ambitions to establish the region as a hub for medical tourism. Dr. Khan's connection with Princess Diana began in 1995 at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London, where she was visiting a friend.

Their relationship blossomed from a chance encounter, described by Dr. Khan as a spontaneous invitation to collect books. Despite their deep connection, the relationship ultimately ended just weeks before Diana's tragic death in 1997. The Princess's friends have spoken of her heartbreak following the split, as Dr. Khan struggled with the intense public scrutiny that came with being linked to the world's most famous woman.

Diana had even made efforts to connect with his family, visiting them in Pakistan in 1996 and discussing potential futures together, including marriage, children, and a life in Pakistan. She was known to have visited his family and even corresponded with his grandmother. Throughout his career, Dr. Khan has remained committed to providing medical care to those in need. He previously established a heart unit near his birthplace in Jhelum, Pakistan, offering free treatment to local people.

While continuing to consult in the UK, he is now focused on developing the Jinnah Institute of Cardiology into a world-class facility. His dedication to his profession and his homeland has been lauded by Pakistani officials, who see his return as a significant contribution to the country's healthcare system. The hospital's plans include becoming a global hub for medical tourism, attracting patients from around the world seeking advanced cardiac care.

Dr. Khan's story is a poignant reminder of a secret romance and a lasting commitment to healing, now unfolding in a new chapter in Pakistan





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Princess Diana Hasnat Khan Pakistan Heart Surgeon Royal Family

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New learning hub in Motherwell officially opened by HRH The Princess RoyalThe Bungalow includes a bedroom, kitchen, living area, sensory room, ICT suite, and a garden for horticulture-based learning.

Read more »

Home Bargains £20 hotel-style set 'feels wonderful' with 'luxury' look like NextThe budget superstore is selling a hotel-inspired £20 set that is similar to a pricier version available at Next

Read more »

Wayfair slashes 'wonderful quality' scalloped jute rug by 45% in biggest sale of the yearWayfair's biggest sale of the year is now live for just four days with huge discounts across home and garden, including a scalloped jute area rug reduced by 45%

Read more »

Huge Roman sale sees 'my favourite' Princess Kate-like dress slashed to £43'This is my absolute favourite dress of all time. It fits beautifully, is very flattering and is extremely comfortable.'

Read more »

Princess of Wales Leads Anzac Day Commemorations as Harry and Meghan Visit AustraliaPrincess Kate attended Anzac Day services in London, honouring Australian and New Zealand servicemen and women. Simultaneously, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle completed a tour of Australia, including visits to the Australian War Memorial and appearances at public events.

Read more »

Princess of Wales Honours Anzac Day at CenotaphThe Princess of Wales commemorated Anzac Day by laying a wreath at the Cenotaph in London, honouring Australian and New Zealand soldiers who served in the Gallipoli campaign during the First World War. The ceremony included a minute of silence, hymns, and a reading of Laurence Binyon’s poem The Fallen.

Read more »