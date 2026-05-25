Princess Diana's Nieces Attend Cannes Film Festival After 'Estranged' Father's Secret Wedding to Norwegian Archaeologist

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, nieces of Princess Diana, attended the Cannes Film Festival after 'missing' their estranged father's secret wedding to Norwegian archaeologist Professor Cat Jarman. The socialites oozed glamour in shimmering gowns at the screening of Coward, the queer First World War drama. Their high-profile outing comes amid speculation of a family rift between the Spencer sisters and the father-of-seven.

Princess Diana 's nieces Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer have put on a brave face as they attended Cannes Film Festival after]=='strafted from their 'estranged') father's wedding.

The socialites oozed glamour in shimmering gowns as they joined a host of A-listers at the screening of Coward, the queer First World War drama, on Thursday. Their high-profile outing comes after their father Earl Spencer, 62, wed his Norwegian archaeologist partner Professor Cat Jarman, 44, in a secret ceremony in Arizona, earlier this month.

However, it's thought that Eliza and Amelia didn't attend the low-key nuptials amid speculation of a fallout between the Spencer sisters and the father-of-seven. The Daily Mail's Richard Eden suggested some of the Earl's own children were told after he had already exchanged vows with Cat.

'They found out via a text,' claims a family friend. Rumours of a family rift first began in July 2021, when Charles skipped his eldest daughter Lady Kitty's Italian wedding to retail millionaire Michael Lewis and failed to post about the landmark family occasion on his social media accounts.

Instead, Lady Kitty - who is 32 years younger than her husband - was walked down the aisle by her brother Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, and Samuel Aitken, whose father is businessman Jonathan Aitken. Earl Spencer was also absent from Amelia's mountaintop wedding to lifestyle coach Greg Mallet in Stellenbosch, South Africa, in 2023.

The socialites oozed glamour in shimmering gowns as they joined a host of A-listers at the screening of Coward, the queer First World War drama, on Thursday. The models both wore floor-length Zuhair Murad gowns when attending the screening for the Belgian film at the star-studded event in France.

Amelia sported a £15,000 blush, semi-sheer, gem-encrusted halter neck dress from the Lebanese fashion house's fall 2026 collection, while Eliza opted for a black mermaid gown with a similar halter neckline and a top of beaded embroidery. Adding even more glitz to her ensemble, Amelia donned a pair of drop diamond earrings made by Armenian designer Sahag Arslanian.

She pulled her locks back from her face in a slick up-do, with her sister, Eliza, who is engaged to businessman Channing Millerd, sporting a matching hair style. In an interview with The Daily Mail in November 2024, Earl Spencer admitted that Norwegian academic Cat – an unlikely future Countess; one who didn't do 'posh' and was bemused by aristocratic convention – had stolen his heart, and put him on a different life path.

The wedding photographs he shared with Cat seem to illustrate what he meant. All three of Earl Spencer's previous marriages were conventional society events. But, although details are still sparse, this celebration was clearly a million miles from an aristocratic English wedding





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Princess Diana Cannes Film Festival Earl Spencer Lady Amelia Spencer Lady Eliza Spencer Norwegian Archaeologist Professor Cat Jarman Estranged Father Secret Wedding

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spencer Pratt's mom takes aim at Jimmy Kimmel's sister-in-law over cookie controversySpencer Pratt's mom, Janet, fires back at Carly Kimmel after she allegedly targeted a store selling cookies supporting the reality star turned mayoral hopeful

Read more »

Drew Carey Slams Spencer Pratt, Los Angeles mayoral candidateThe Price is Right host, Drew Carey, criticized Pratt, the former Hills star, for running for mayor of Los Angeles, stating that anyone who votes for or endorses Pratt is unintelligent and lacks moral standards.

Read more »

Marks & Spencer: A Summer Shopping OpportunityMarks & Spencer's summer dress range caters to various preferences and occasions. The Pure Cotton Tie Detail Mini Tiered Dress, crafted from a breathable cotton fabric, is ideal for those hot summer days. The sleeveless design includes a flattering scoop neck and softly gathered drop waist for added volume. Another option is the £33 knitted piece, perfect for casual summer outfits with a slim fit, collared neckline, and five-button design. It comes in a playful all over stripe pattern in navy, blue, and white. Last but not least, the £40 dress features a trendy square neckline, voluminous puffed sleeves, and a self tie-at-the-back. It is lightweight and can be layered depending on the event. All these options make Marks & Spencer's summer dress range a valuable addition to any summer wardrobe.

Read more »

Princess Diana's little-known point of contention in King Charles marriage unveiledAccording to a previously unpublished letter to a schoolfriend, Princess Diana hated spending time in London.

Read more »