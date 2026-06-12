Princess Diana's Nieces Make a Statement at Royal Academy Summer Exhibition

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, the twin nieces of Princess Diana, made a striking entrance at the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition preview party in London. The sisters, who are both models, wore daring black and red ensembles, with Amelia opting for a black mini dress with intricate floral lace tights and Eliza wearing a full-length scarlet gown with a high back slit.

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer , the twin nieces of Princess Diana, made a striking entrance at the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition preview party in London.

They wore daring black and red ensembles, with Amelia opting for a black mini dress with intricate floral lace tights and Eliza wearing a full-length scarlet gown with a high back slit. The sisters, who are both models, were joined by a star-studded guest list, including their second cousin Lady Amelia Windsor.

The twins have been making waves in the fashion world, appearing in magazine features, attending international fashion shows, and even making their first catwalk appearance at London Fashion Week. They have also been involved in various charitable causes, including the Little Princess Trust, which provides wigs for children with cancer.

In addition to their modelling careers, Amelia worked as a wedding planner and Eliza studied interior design before joining the modelling world. The sisters' unique bond and sense of style are evident in their fashion choices, with Amelia stating that they have the exact same taste in clothing and will often dress alike





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Lady Amelia Spencer Lady Eliza Spencer Princess Diana's Nieces Royal Academy Summer Exhibition London Fashion Week

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