Princess Diaries 3 Moves Forward as Producer Confirms Production Groundwork

Producer Debra Martin Chase says the third Princess Diaries film is officially in development, with director Adele Lim and writer Flora Greeson attached, while Anne Hathaway teases a return to Genovia on social media.

The beloved franchise that introduced audiences to a shy schoolgirl turned royal heir is finally moving forward with a third installment, and producers are now confident that the project is well under way.

During a recent interview with People at the Black Women on Broadway Awards, veteran producer Debra Martin Chase confirmed{a lot of groundwork} has already been laid for a new Princess Diaries film. She explained that the team hoped to begin shooting this year and that the momentum remains strong.

Chase, who produced the original two movies starring Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews, emphasized that the studio is intent on making the sequel happen and that fan excitement is fueling the effort. Anne Hathaway herself has been feeding the anticipation with a playful social‑media video in which she counts from one to three, interspersing clips from the first two films.

When she reaches the third count she repeats a line from the earlier movies and blows a kiss to the camera, captioning the post with a promise of a return to Genovia. The post generated a wave of emotional reactions from fans, many of whom expressed tears of joy and gratitude for the news.

Hathaway's involvement was officially confirmed in 2024 when she announced her return to the role of Mia Thermopolis, and she has since reiterated that the project is in a good place, even if no concrete details have been released yet. The creative team for the upcoming sequel is shaping up with notable talent.

Writer‑director Adele Lim, best known for her work on Crazy Rich Asians, has been attached to direct the film, describing herself as a diehard fan of the original series and expressing excitement about bringing a new chapter to life. Screenwriter Flora Greeson has been hired to craft the script, while Chase continues as producer, overseeing a franchise that began with a teenage girl discovering her royal lineage and has grown into a cultural touchstone for themes of female empowerment, mentorship and joy.

The project, which has been in development since 2022, is expected to celebrate those core values while potentially expanding the story to explore Mia's future, including speculation among fans about the possibility of her having children. With the director and writer locked in and production groundwork already completed, the third Princess Diaries movie appears poised to enter the shooting phase in the near future, promising a fresh yet familiar fairy‑tale adventure for longtime fans and a new generation alike





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Princess Diaries Anne Hathaway Adele Lim Debra Martin Chase Film Sequel

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