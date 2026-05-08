Princess Eugenie, visibly pregnant, and her sister Beatrice attended Poppy Delevingne's lavish 40th birthday party in London, alongside Taylor Swift and her fiancé Travis Kelce. The event, held at a pub and a luxury hotel, featured an A-list guest list including royalty, celebrities, and fashion icons. Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie announced her third pregnancy, receiving support from King Charles III despite her parents' ongoing controversies.

A visibly-pregnant Princess Eugenie and her sister Beatrice joined pop royalty Taylor Swift and a host of A-listers at Poppy Delevingne 's 40th birthday party in London last night.

The socialite and model celebrated in spectacular style at her favourite pub before an after-party at a luxury hotel in what is undoubtedly the celebrity party of the year. Eugenie's baby bump was proudly on show in a black dress and electric purple mac as she arrived with her thrilled husband Jack Brooksbank.

Despite the problems caused by their errant parents Andrew and Fergie, her older sister Beatrice was also all smiles as she walked into the Hart pub with her spouse Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Also on the extraordinary guestlist were Taylor Swift and her NFL star fiancé Travis Kelce, who had flown into the UK to celebrate Poppy's birthday.

Princess Eugenie looked glamorous in purple with her bump on show as she arrived at Poppy Delevingne's 40th birthday bash Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were also amongst the well-wishers Taylor Swift and her NFL star fiancé Travis Kelce were in London Birthday girl Poppy looked extraordinarily glamorous in a fluffy coat and sequinned playsuit Her supermodel sister Cara wore a suit and tie for the A-list heavy event Lily James looked glamorous in a long shearling coat Also seen celebrating with Poppy were Georgia May Jagger, Damian Hurley, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, Archie Keswick, Lily James, Tish Weinstock, Alexa Chung, Jaime Winstone, Laura Bailey, Isla Fisher, Nicky Hilton, Baz Luhrmann, Pixie Geldof, Emma Weymouth and Hugo Taylor.

Ms Delevingne, who turned 40 on Sunday, was also supported by her supermodel sister Cara and other members of their high-society family. Guests had descended on the Hart pub - in Marylebone - just across the road from the famous Chiltern Firehouse. After a raucous few hours they rolled down towards Soho and into the luxury BoTree hotel just off Oxford Street.

With royalty rubbing shoulders with music megastars and London's fashion elite, the lavish celebrations easily became one of the hottest celebrity parties of the year.

Taylor Swift jetted into the UK for the bash Travis and Taylor appeared to enjoy the party in a pub and after-party in a luxury hotel Eugenie's baby bump was proudly on show in a black dress and electric purple mac as she arrived with her thrilled husband Jack Brooksbank Poppy Delevingne Alexa Chung was all smiles on arrival Georgia May Jagger wore leather a sequins for the 40th Isla Fisher was also at the pub for the party Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath, was on her phone as she left with a smile Jaime Winstone Nicky Rothschild (née Hilton), wore a two-piece and fluffy jacket Princess Maria-Olympia was stunning in pink Vogue contributing beauty editor Tish Weinstock Damian Hurley wore a daring silver suit Princess Eugenie's official announcement that she is pregnant with her third child also revealed that she is still part of The Firm on Monday - and a rare piece of good news for her parents.

The younger daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson is 12th in the line of succession - and her unborn child will be 15th - pushing her uncle Prince Edward down to 16th. Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank's happy news was released in an official statement sent out by Buckingham Palace - not by the private office she shares with older sister Beatrice.

King Charles also showed his personal support for his niece and her husband by adding that he is 'delighted' - but there was no mention of the child's grandparents in the 52-word statement. The announcement from the monarch's own office - and shared on the official Royal Family social media feeds - shows that Eugenie will not be punished for the sins of her parents.

Laura Bailey was at the bash to celebrate her friend's milestone birthday Georgia-May left with Damian Andrew and Fergie, who are in hiding due to the Epstein Files, have seen their reputations shredded and also dragged their daughters into the scandal in their sycophantic emails to the convicted paedophile. Buckingham Palace officials also revealed the couple's sons August, five, and Ernest, two, are 'very excited' to welcome a younger sister or brother to the family.

In a photo shared by Eugenie, Ernie, wearing a Chelsea football kit, and Augie, wearing a long-sleeved grey T-shirt, are holding a picture of a baby scan. The 36-year-old princess posted in an accompanying caption on Instagram: 'Baby Brooksbank due 2026!

' followed by a series of red heart emojis and one of a baby. A Buckingham Palace statement said: 'Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer.

'August (aged five) and Ernest (aged two) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family. 'His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news.





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