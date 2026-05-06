Princess Eugenie Announces Third Pregnancy Amid Family Scandal

Buckingham Palace announced Princess Eugenie's third pregnancy, marking a rare positive moment for her scandal-ridden parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. The official statement omitted the usual mention of the families' delight, possibly to distance the news from the Epstein scandal. Eugenie's sons, August and Ernest, are excited to welcome a new sibling, and King Charles III expressed his joy, signaling continued support for the princess.

Buckingham Palace announced Princess Eugenie 's third pregnancy on Monday, revealing that she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are expecting their third child this summer. The official statement read: 'Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer.

August (aged five) and Ernest (aged two) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family. His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news.

' Notably, the announcement omitted the phrase 'families are delighted with the news,' which had been included in previous pregnancy announcements, such as those for Princess Beatrice in 2024 and Eugenie herself in 2023. This subtle change may reflect the royal family's desire to distance the announcement from Eugenie's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who have been embroiled in scandal due to their association with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Despite the omission, the announcement underscores Eugenie's continued inclusion in 'The Firm,' providing a rare positive moment for her parents, who have faced significant public backlash. Eugenie, who is 12th in line to the throne, will welcome her third child, who will become 15th in the line of succession, pushing her uncle Prince Edward down to 16th.

The news was shared via Buckingham Palace's official channels, rather than through the private office Eugenie shares with her sister Beatrice, signaling strong support from the monarchy. King Charles III personally expressed his delight, though the statement did not mention Eugenie's parents. In a heartwarming Instagram post, Eugenie shared a photo of her sons, Ernest and August, holding a baby scan picture, with the caption: 'Baby Brooksbank due 2026!

' accompanied by red heart emojis and a baby emoji. The announcement comes at a time when Eugenie and Beatrice have faced scrutiny due to their names appearing in the Epstein files, which revealed their mother took them to meet Epstein after his release from prison for child sex crimes. Despite the controversy, Eugenie and Beatrice were invited to spend Christmas at Sandringham with the royal family, demonstrating King Charles's continued support.

The new baby, who will not hold the title of HRH, will be the 15th great-grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II and the third to be born since her death in 2022. The child will also be the fifth grandchild of Prince Andrew, following the birth of Princess Beatrice's daughter, Athena Mapelli Mozzi, last year.

The announcement from Buckingham Palace, posted on its social media at 10am, is seen as a gesture of solidarity with Eugenie amid the ongoing scandal surrounding her father. Prince Andrew, who was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office related to his ties with Epstein, has been a source of embarrassment for the royal family. Eugenie and Beatrice have largely stayed out of the public eye, avoiding events like the traditional Easter gathering.

The sisters, who are granddaughters of the late Queen, have faced intense media attention due to their parents' actions, but the pregnancy announcement offers a glimmer of positivity for the family





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