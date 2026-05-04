Princess Eugenie Celebrates Husband's Birthday Amidst Family Scandal

Princess Eugenie publicly acknowledged her husband Jack Brooksbank's 40th birthday with Instagram posts, marking her first social media activity since her father, Prince Andrew, was arrested in connection with Jeffrey Epstein. The posts offer a glimpse into the family's life as they navigate a challenging period.

Princess Eugenie marked her husband Jack Brooksbank ’s 40th birthday with a series of heartwarming posts on her Instagram story, representing her first public social media activity since her father, Prince Andrew , was arrested in February.

The couple, married for nearly eight years since their 2018 wedding and initially meeting in March 2010, celebrated with images of Jack enjoying a sunny beach and playful moments with their son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. This display of familial joy comes after a period of relative silence from Eugenie on social media, following the extensive scrutiny surrounding her father’s alleged connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Eugenie’s recent appearances in public – first at a glamorous wedding in Sicily and then with her sister Beatrice for lunch in London – signal a gradual return to public life after months of avoiding attention in the wake of the scandal. The Instagram posts included a throwback photo from 2011 featuring Jack in a sombrero, accompanied by a playful caption referencing their early relationship.

However, the posts were briefly taken down and reposted with slightly altered captions, suggesting a cautious approach to public engagement. The controversy stems from revelations within the Epstein files, which detail apparent links between Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson with the disgraced financier, and even allege that Ferguson brought Eugenie and Beatrice to meet Epstein after his release from prison in 2009.

These allegations have understandably cast a shadow over the family and drawn criticism towards Eugenie and Beatrice by association. The Epstein files paint a disturbing picture of Sarah Ferguson’s relationship with Epstein, revealing numerous instances of her seeking financial assistance from him, including a desperate plea for £20,000 to cover rent. Emails also reveal a shockingly candid exchange where Ferguson seemingly proposed marriage to Epstein, despite his prior conviction for soliciting sex from a minor.

Furthermore, she is accused of introducing her goddaughter to Epstein following his release. Prince Andrew’s arrest on suspicion of misconduct in a public office followed a disastrous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview and allegations of sending confidential documents to Epstein while serving as a trade envoy. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing, but the ongoing scandal continues to impact the royal family.

The situation remains complex and sensitive, with the latest developments highlighting the far-reaching consequences of Epstein’s crimes and the scrutiny faced by those connected to him





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