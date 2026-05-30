Princess Eugenie Celebrates Son Ernest's Third Birthday Amid Pregnancy Announcement

Princess Eugenie shares rare family photos of her son Ernest for his third birthday, just weeks after announcing she is expecting her third child. The post offers a glimpse into the lives of the royal's two sons, August and Ernest, whose names have historic royal ties. The birthday celebration coincides with the upcoming arrival of a new sibling, a baby due this summer who will be 15th in line to the throne. The public birthday tribute and official pregnancy announcement are interpreted as a display of familial support from King Charles, standing in contrast to the ongoing scrutiny surrounding Princess Eugenie's father, Prince Andrew.

Princess Eugenie has shared adorable pictures of her youngest son Ernest to mark his third birthday. The sweet post offers a rare glimpse into the Princess's family life.

In one photo, Ernest can be seen wearing a cap and shorts while playing with balloons and, in another, the young royal shows off his footballing skills as he kicks about a ball. The next picture shows Ernest holding his five-year-old brother August's hand as they walk down the street. Eugenie finishes the birthday post with a touching autumnal photo of her holding Ernest while they share a kiss.

Paying tribute to her son, Eugenie wrote: 'Happy 3rd birthday to my tiger loving, hat wearing, constantly hugging, fearless golden boy Ernie. You light up every room with your deep voice and infectious smile.

' Ernest is Eugenie's second son with marketing executive Jack Brooksbank who were married at St George's Chapel in Windsor in October 2018. In 2021 the Royal couple welcomed their first-born son August - whose name is a tribute to Queen Victoria's husband, Prince Albert whose full name was Franz August Karl Albert Emanuel. And in 2023, Eugenie and Jack welcomed their second son Ernest.

The name was chosen in honour of King George V whose full name was George Frederick Ernest Albert. Earlier this month, the 36-year-old announced that she was expecting her third child. The princess announced the pregnancy with a sweet photo of Ernest, wearing a Chelsea football kit, and August, in a long-sleeved grey T-shirt, holding a picture of a baby scan. Eugenie posted in an accompanying caption on Instagram: 'Baby Brooksbank due 2026!

' followed by a series of red heart emojis and one of a baby. A Buckingham Palace statement said: 'Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer. August (aged five) and Ernest (aged two) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family. His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news.

' The baby, who will not be an HRH, will be born 15th in line to the throne, with their great-uncle, the Duke of Edinburgh, moving down to 16th place. He or she will also be the 15th great-grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and the third to be born since her death in 2022.

The new arrival will be the fifth grandchild of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, following the birth of Princess Beatrice's daughter Athena Mapelli Mozzi in January last year. The announcement from Buckingham Palace, which posted the news on its social media channel at 10am on May 4, will be seen as a show of support for Eugenie despite the troubles surrounding her father.

Andrew - the King's brother - was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office in February amid the scandal surrounding his friendship with the late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. Eugenie and her sister Beatrice stayed away from the traditional royal gathering on Easter Sunday, with the agreement of Charles, amid the furore over their father





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