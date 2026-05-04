Princess Eugenie Expecting Third Child with Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have announced they are expecting their third child, due in 2026. King Charles has expressed his delight at the news, and the couple's sons, August and Ernest, are excited to welcome a new sibling.

Buckingham Palace has announced that Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank , are expecting their third child in 2026. The news has been met with delight by King Charles , who was promptly informed of the pregnancy.

The couple’s two sons, five-year-old August and two-year-old Ernest, are reportedly ‘very excited’ to welcome a new sibling into their family. Princess Eugenie shared the joyful announcement on Instagram with a heartwarming photograph of August and Ernest holding a baby scan. The image shows August in a grey long-sleeved T-shirt and Ernest sporting a Chelsea football kit, both beaming with anticipation.

The new baby will be fifteenth in line to the throne, causing the Duke of Edinburgh to move to sixteenth place. This child will also be the fifteenth great-grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and the third to be born since her passing in 2022. The upcoming arrival marks the fifth grandchild for Prince Andrew, Duke of York, following the birth of Princess Beatrice’s daughter, Athena Mapelli Mozzi, last year.

The announcement is viewed by many as a demonstration of support for Princess Eugenie amidst the ongoing controversies surrounding her father, Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew faced arrest in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office related to his association with Jeffrey Epstein. The princesses, Eugenie and Beatrice, have also faced scrutiny due to their names appearing in documents related to Epstein’s crimes. This happy news follows a recent celebration for Jack Brooksbank, who turned 40 yesterday.

Princess Eugenie marked the occasion by sharing photos of her husband enjoying a beach vacation on her Instagram story. The couple, who married in October 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, welcomed August on February 9, 2021, and Ernest on May 30, 2023. The announcement comes just days after the couple was spotted enjoying a date night at Dorian Restaurant in Notting Hill, showcasing their ability to balance parenthood with personal time.

Princess Eugenie is known for her devotion to her children, often speaking publicly about the joys of motherhood. The family divides their time between a villa in Portugal and a cottage at Kensington Palace, affectionately referring to their sons as Augie and Ernie. Recent public appearances have seen Eugenie and Beatrice together, appearing in good spirits despite the challenges faced by their family





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