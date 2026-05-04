Princess Eugenie Expects Third Child, Receives Royal Support Amid Family Scandal

Princess Eugenie is pregnant with her third child, and the announcement from Buckingham Palace signals continued royal support despite the controversies surrounding her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are expecting their third child, a development announced by Buckingham Palace with a clear signal of royal support. This news is particularly noteworthy as it demonstrates the King’s willingness to maintain a relationship with Eugenie despite the ongoing controversies surrounding her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson .

The announcement, released through the official Royal Family channels, explicitly states the King’s delight, a gesture that underscores Eugenie’s continued status within ‘The Firm’ and distinguishes her from the fallout affecting her parents. The new baby will be 15th in line to the throne, shifting Prince Edward to 16th, and will be the fifth grandchild for Prince Andrew and the third great-grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II born since her passing.

The decision to announce the pregnancy via Buckingham Palace, rather than Eugenie and Beatrice’s joint office, is seen as a deliberate move to shield Eugenie from the negative publicity surrounding her father’s association with Jeffrey Epstein. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have faced significant reputational damage due to the Epstein Files, and their daughters have also been implicated through revelations in the documents.

Despite this, King Charles has extended an invitation to both Eugenie and Beatrice for Christmas at Sandringham, indicating a desire to keep them engaged with the royal family. The couple’s existing sons, August and Ernest, are reportedly excited about welcoming a new sibling. A heartwarming image shared by Princess Eugenie on Instagram shows her sons holding a baby scan, accompanied by a caption announcing the baby’s arrival in 2026.

This pregnancy represents a positive development for the royal family, offering a moment of joy amidst ongoing challenges. The child, while not entitled to the style of HRH, will strengthen the line of succession and provide another great-grandchild for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy. The announcement follows Jack Brooksbank’s recent 40th birthday, which Eugenie celebrated with a series of posts on her Instagram story.

The couple’s marriage in 2018 and the subsequent births of August and Ernest have established them as a modern royal family, navigating their roles while facing the complexities of their familial connections. The King’s support for Eugenie and her family is a clear indication of his intention to maintain a degree of normalcy and continuity within the monarchy, even in the face of scandal and change.

The situation highlights the delicate balance between upholding royal tradition and adapting to contemporary challenges, and the King’s actions suggest a commitment to supporting those members of the family who are actively contributing to the monarchy’s future





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