Princess Eugenie's Pregnancy Announcement and Mixed Reactions

The news of Princess Eugenie's pregnancy was announced by Buckingham Palace, and it was revealed that she was expecting her third child with husband Jack Brooksbank. The announcement was made after Eugenie's cousin Zara Tindall persuaded her to write to the King, as she was apprehensive about how it might be received by other members of the Royal Family.

Before Buckingham Palace’s announcement last week of an impending royal birth, rumours were beginning to circulate that Princess Eugenie was expecting her third child with husband Jack Brooksbank.

The 36-year-old was already cradling a sizeable bump when she circulated among guests at the glamorous Sicilian wedding two weeks ago of her friend Charles Forte, son of hotelier Sir Rocco Forte, and handbag designer Georgie Wright. If Eugenie has been somewhat slow about sharing news of her pregnancy, then the mother-of-two is said to have been apprehensive about how it might be received by other members of the Royal Family in light of her parents’ vertiginous fall from grace and a seeming desire to keep the York branch of the family out of the spotlight





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