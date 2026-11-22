New photos reveal Princess Eugenie acting as a lady-in-waiting for Queen Elizabeth II during Christmas Day walkabouts. See how she supported the late monarch.

Unearthed photographs capture Princess Eugenie performing the delicate duty of a lady-in-waiting for her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, during the traditional Christmas Day walkabout in Sandringham, Norfolk. Although she is currently twelfth in line to the British throne, she frequently assumed these unofficial but vital responsibilities to assist the monarch during the festive season. The images show her following closely behind Her Late Majesty after the customary church service, where she helped manage the flow of public affection.

Eugenie Supported the Monarch During Walkabouts

While Queen Elizabeth graciously accepted flowers and gifts from adoring royal fans, Eugenie was spotted carrying the bouquets for the monarch. This ensured the Queen maintained free hands to interact with the public and sign autographs. The young princess seemed delighted to be entrusted with this role from a very young age, demonstrating a strong sense of duty and royal protocol early in her life.

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Historical Evidence of Royal Duties

Evidence of these responsibilities dates back decades, with photographs from 1998 showing an eight-year-old Eugenie eagerly waiting in the wings. In this image, Queen Elizabeth bends down to thank a young fan for flowers while her elder sister, Princess Beatrice, was momentarily distracted. By 2003, both Beatrice and Eugenie had created an efficient conveyor belt system, juggling multiple bunches for the late monarch to pass down to an aide.

2025 Tradition Continues with New Generation

The tradition of family gathering in Norfolk continues to evolve with the newer generation of royals. In 2025, the Prince and Princess of Wales joined their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, for the annual event. They were among the royal attendees who joined the King and Queen during the traditional Christmas Day walkabout, maintaining the bond between generations.

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Prince William Shares Family Christmas Insights

Prince William has previously emphasized the importance of these gatherings. Speaking to hospital station Radio Marsden in 2021, he explained that bringing the family together at Christmastime is special because members are spread out throughout the year. He noted that he looks forward to seeing his children meet up with his cousin's children and have a wonderful time playing together.

Princess Charlotte Engages with Royal Duties

On Christmas Day 2025, Princess Charlotte was spotted accepting flowers from fans. She was gently prompted to move along as she lagged behind, with Prince William heard saying her name. She quickly replied that she was coming, showing her growing comfort with public engagements. Meanwhile, Prince George begins a new chapter at Eton College, marking another milestone for the young royals as they continue their public service.