The Princess of Wales honored fallen soldiers and subtly paid tribute to Princess Diana at the Anzac Day commemorations, wearing an outfit reminiscent of one worn by the late princess and her sapphire earrings. New details also emerge about the late Queen's initial impressions of Meghan Markle.

The Princess of Wales honored the memory of Princess Diana and paid tribute to fallen soldiers during the Anzac Day commemorations on Saturday. Kate attended the wreath-laying and parade at the Cenotaph on Whitehall, marking the anniversary of the Gallipoli landings in 1915.

A subtle yet poignant homage to her late mother-in-law was observed in Kate’s choice of attire. She wore a bespoke Alexander McQueen coat dress strikingly similar to a blue Catherine Walker suit previously worn by Diana in 1995 during a presentation of new colours to the Light Dragoon Guards Regiment in Germany. The outfits shared a similar colour and style, with the primary difference being Kate’s flowing, wavy hair compared to Diana’s signature shorter cut.

Further enhancing the tribute, Kate accessorized her ensemble with Diana’s sapphire double cluster earrings, a cherished piece frequently worn by the late princess during visits to Canada in 1991 and at the 1996 Met Gala. Kate has increasingly incorporated Diana’s jewelry into her public appearances, demonstrating a respectful continuation of her style. Alongside the McQueen coat dress and Diana’s earrings, Kate completed her look with a Jane Taylor hat, Gianvito Rossi pumps, and a DeMellier navy bag.

A rarely-seen tanzanite and diamond necklace from G Collins and Sons, a gift from Prince William in 2015, added another layer of elegance. The event also included a service at Westminster Abbey attended by veterans, royals, and politicians, where Kate warmly greeted a family of serving military personnel. Princess Anne also participated in the commemorations, laying a wreath at Wellington Arch. Beyond the Anzac Day tribute, insights into the late Queen Elizabeth II’s perspective on Meghan Markle have surfaced.

Richard Eden, Diary Editor and author of the Palace Confidential newsletter, reveals that while Meghan was initially welcomed, the Queen quickly developed concerns about the relationship. This exclusive information is available to subscribers of the Palace Confidential newsletter. The Princess of Wales continues to demonstrate a thoughtful approach to her public image, frequently referencing the styles and jewelry of both Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana.

In a recent outing with Prince William, Kate was seen wearing Cartier Trinity hoops, believed to be a birthday gift from her husband, further showcasing her appreciation for sentimental and elegant accessories. The Anzac Day commemorations and Kate’s choices serve as a powerful reminder of the enduring legacy of the royal family and the importance of remembrance





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