Princess Kate's College Boyfriend Spotted at Peter Phillips' Wedding

The Princess of Wales, Kate, crossed paths with her college boyfriend Rupert Finch at Peter Phillips' wedding this weekend. The couple dated during their student days at the University of St Andrews and have remained on amicable terms. Finch and his wife, Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs, were among the first guests to arrive at the ceremony, where they were greeted by Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

The Princess of Wales crossed paths with a friendly face while attending Peter Phillips ' wedding this weekend - and it happened to be her college boyfriend Rupert Finch .

Both Princess Kate and her husband Prince William attended the luxe and intimate ceremony in the Cotswolds, England, on Saturday, as Princess Anne's son, 48, wed NHS nurse wife Harriet Sperling, 45. And, in a blast from the past, on the tight guest list happened to be Finch, who attended with his wife, Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs, co-founder of the distinguished fashion brand Beulah.

It's thought that Kate and Rupert dated during their student days at the University of St Andrews for a year or less before the future queen went on to date William. Finch previously told the Daily Mail in 2006 that his relationship with Kate was 'not something' that he would 'ever talk about' and that the details would remain just between the former couple.

But it appears that the exes have remained on amicable terms, as the lawyer even received an invite to Kate and William's wedding back in 2011 - and it seems that royal fans are loving their recent reunion.

'Making HRH even more relatable. Hands up who hasn't experienced running into an ex at a social gathering at least once,' one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another typed, 'Wow! Catherine can certainly attract gorgeous men.

' The Princess of Wales crossed paths with a friendly face while attending Peter Phillips' wedding this past weekend - and it was with her college boyfriend Rupert Finch It's thought that Kate and Rupert dated during their student days at the University of St Andrews for a year or less 'Most of us have exes in the same social circles as us as they were uni friends in the same group. Old history,' someone else observed.

'It happens,' a second person wrote. Another agreed, 'So the Princess has excellent taste in men as well.

' Lady Natasha and Rupert, who wed in 2012, were among the first guests to arrive at the ceremony at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, on Saturday morning and were greeted by Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, wearing one of her dresses. Lady Natasha championed her own brand in a patterned Beulah dress, which Kate also owns.

The Princess of Wales wore the same baby-blue Sonia dress to cheer on Prince William at a charity polo match in the summer of 2023. Beulah is a favorite among the high-society crowd, as Princess Kate and Princess Beatrice have both been seen in her designs over the years. Speaking to Hello! in 2020, Lady Natasha said that it was always 'lovely' to see Kate dressed in Beulah.

And it seems that royal fans are loving their recent reunion Finch attended with his wife Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs (together left) and remains close with the royals (right) Princess Kate met her husband while they were both studying at St Andrew's University in Scotland 'She's a wonderful ambassador for British brands and that is more important than ever at the moment,' Lady Natasha told the outlet at the time. For her part, the Princess of Wales wore a stunning bouclé dress made by designer Roland Mouret in a light beige color.

The dress featured a row of thick, round buttons at the chest, along with a statement collar, belted waist and long, pleated skirt. She completed her look with a straw Jane Taylor hat, which had a large satin bow tied around it as well as a pearl bracelet that was once owned by William's late mother, Princess Diana.

Celebrating the day, the bride wore a white Emilia Wickstead gown and the Pragnell family tiara with the couple proving to be the picture of wedded bliss as they sealed their marriage with a kiss. The nuptials set the scene for countless special moments, from Harriet's bridesmaids, her daughter Georgina, 14, and Peter's children, Isla, 14, and Savannah, 15, holding her wedding train to the couple leaving the ceremony in the same Rolls-Royce that Meghan Markle arrived in at her royal wedding to Prince Harry eight years ago.

Other guests at the wedding included Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, along with their respective husbands. Princess Margaret's lookalike granddaughter, Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, also made a rare appearance at Saturday's festivities





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