Princess Kate Visits Hampshire Hospital to Promote Alarm Distress Baby Scale

The Princess of Wales visited Chase Community Hospital in Hampshire to support the rollout of the Alarm Distress Baby Scale, a tool that helps health visitors identify early withdrawal in infants. The visit follows her 2021 launch of the Royal Foundation for Early Childhood.

The Princess of Wales, Kate, 44, stepped into Chase Community Hospital in Hampshire on Thursday to champion the use of the Alarm Distress Baby Scale, a new assessment tool that helps health visitors spot early withdrawal in infants aged 0 to 24 months. The visit follows her 2021 launch of the Royal Foundation for Early Childhood and her 2022 trip to Denmark where she first saw the scale in action at the University of Copenhagen's Infant Mental Health Project.

How the Alarm Distress Baby Scale Works

The Alarm Distress Baby Scale, or ADBB, is a brief questionnaire completed by health visitors during routine baby checks. It asks parents about their child's behaviour, feeding patterns and emotional responses. Scores above a certain threshold trigger a referral to specialist services, allowing early intervention for infants who may be experiencing withdrawal or attachment difficulties.

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Chase Community Hospital is one of three teams across the Hampshire NHS Trust that are running the second phase of the national pilot. The pilot began after two successful phases across ten NHS sites, and the Royal Foundation has committed £250,000 over three years to expand the programme nationwide.

Stakeholder Reactions to the Pilot

Health visitors at the hospital praised the ADBB for its simplicity and effectiveness. Debbie Barrett, a senior health visitor, said the tool "has changed the way we approach early infant care." She added that families who have benefited from an ADBB assessment now receive targeted support from the Growing Little Minds Infant Mental Health Service.

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Representatives from the NHS welcomed the Princess's presence, noting that the royal endorsement could accelerate the adoption of the scale across other trusts. "We are excited to see the ADBB integrated into routine care," said a spokesperson for the Hampshire NHS Trust.

Impact on Families and Future Plans

During her visit, Kate met with several families who had received support after an ADBB assessment. One mother, who asked to remain anonymous, shared that the early identification of her baby's withdrawal symptoms allowed her to access therapy before the problem worsened.

The Princess also observed a baby health and development review, where clinicians discussed progress and next steps for infants identified by the ADBB. She noted that the scale's early detection can prevent long‑term developmental issues and reduce the need for more intensive interventions later.

Looking ahead, the Royal Foundation plans to roll out the ADBB to the remaining 13 health visiting teams within the Hampshire NHS Trust. The Princess will meet with NHS representatives later in the week to discuss how the scale can be integrated into other services, including midwife and paediatric teams.

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Kate's visit comes after she spoke candidly about her own hospital experience in a special edition of Country Life magazine, released on November 11. In that interview, she reflected on the unpredictable nature of her cancer recovery and the lessons she learned from nature. The Princess's focus on early childhood development remains a cornerstone of her public work, and the ADBB pilot is a tangible step toward improving infant care across the UK.