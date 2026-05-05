Princess Leonor Flies F5 Fighter Jet in Military Training

Spain’s Princess Leonor, 20, successfully piloted an F5 fighter jet as part of her ongoing military training, marking a significant step in her preparation to become Commander in Chief of the armed forces. The flight took place at the Talavera la Real Air Base under the supervision of a flying instructor.

Princess Leonor of Spain has achieved a significant milestone in her military training by successfully piloting an F5 fighter jet in Badajoz. The 20-year-old princess flew the aircraft under the guidance of a flying instructor at the Talavera la Real Air Base on April 22nd, as part of her three-year military training program which began in 2023.

This experience is crucial as she is the heir to the throne and will eventually assume the role of Commander in Chief of the armed forces, requiring familiarity with all branches of defence. A video captured Leonor smiling and giving a thumbs-up from the cockpit before her flight, showcasing her confidence and enthusiasm. Upon landing, she displayed poise and grace, greeting instructors and posing with her fellow students.

Leonor’s training has been comprehensive, encompassing a year at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza, six months aboard the Spanish Navy training ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano, and now, advanced aeronautical training at the General Air and Space Academy in San Javier. Last July, she received the Grand Cross of Naval Merit from King Felipe, recognizing her dedication to the armed forces.

Her commitment was further highlighted in a message she penned in the Academy's Book of Honour, expressing her eagerness to learn the practical and theoretical aspects of military aviation. The princess has diligently attended theoretical classes, preparing her for this significant flight. Upon completion of her training, Leonor will attain the rank of ensign in the army and air force, and midshipman in the navy.

Princess Leonor is following a tradition established by her father, King Felipe, and grandfather, Juan Carlos, both of whom underwent military training with all three branches of the Spanish armed forces. She expressed her enthusiasm for the training during an award ceremony last year, acknowledging the high regard Spaniards hold for their armed forces. She also debuted her Air Force uniform during Spanish National Day celebrations last October, further increasing her public profile.

Later this year, Leonor will commence a four-year university degree in Political Science at the Carlos III University of Madrid, studying humanities, economics, sociology, history, and international relations to prepare for her future role as queen. This multifaceted training underscores her dedication to serving Spain and fulfilling her royal duties





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Princess Leonor Spain Military Training F5 Fighter Jet Royal Family Heir To The Throne Armed Forces Aeronautical Training King Felipe Queen Letizia

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