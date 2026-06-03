Princess Leonor Receives Adoptive Daughter Title After Completing Air Force Training and Parachuting Course

Spain's Princess Leonor of Asturias was honored with the title of Adoptive Daughter of San Javier and the town's Gold Medal following the conclusion of her Air Force training. The 20-year-old heir apparent also completed a Basic Parachuting Course, adding to her recent achievement of piloting an F5 fighter jet. She will soon begin a Political Science degree as part of her comprehensive military and academic preparation for future kingship.

Princess Leonor of Asturias, the 20-year-old heir to the Spanish throne, continues her comprehensive military training with notable achievements and public engagements. She was recently awarded the title of Adoptive Daughter of San Javier and the Gold Medal of the Town at a ceremony in the San Javier Town Hall, marking the completion of her Air Force training at the General Air and Space Academy located there.

The event drew crowds of royal supporters, and the Princess warmly greeted well-wishers, including a young child held by its mother. The recognition underscores her deepening connection to Spain's armed forces as she prepares for her future role as Commander-in-Chief. The day prior to the ceremony, Princess Leonor successfully completed the Basic Parachuting Course at the Mendez Parada Military School of Parachuting.

She parachuted from an aircraft as part of her training, displaying confidence by smiling and fist-bumping her peers before the jump. This follows another significant milestone earlier in the year when she piloted an F5 fighter jet under the supervision of an instructor at the Talavera la Real Air Base in Badajoz on April 22. She visited the Fighter and Attack School Wing 23 alongside her classmates, and a video captured her giving a thumbs-up from the cockpit before takeoff.

After landing, she deboarded gracefully, shook hands with instructors, and posed for photographs. Her military education, which began in 2023, requires her to train with each branch of the Spanish military. She previously earned the Grand Cross of Naval Merit from her father, King Felipe VI, at the Naval Military Academy in Marín, Pontevedra, last July.

That high-level decoration recognized her commitment to the Navy, and she wrote in the Academy's Book of Honour about her enthusiasm for beginning aeronautical training. Upon completing her three-year military program, she will hold the rank of ensign in the army and air force and midshipman in the navy. This path mirrors that of her father and grandfather, both of whom underwent similar service across Spain's armed services.

Following her military training, Princess Leonor will commence a four-year degree in Political Science at the Carlos III University of Madrid in the upcoming academic year. The royal household confirmed that her studies will cover humanities, economics, sociology, history, and international relations, all aimed at preparing her for queenship.

She previously expressed her excitement about the military phase at the Princesa de Girona Foundation awards, stating, "I have just finished high school and I am about to start a new stage with a period of military training... it is an important moment in my life and I feel very excited and determined to continue learning and giving my best effort.

" The series of events highlights her methodical preparation for future constitutional duties, balancing rigorous training with public appearances that reinforce the monarchy's connection to national institutions. The awarding of the Adoptive Daughter title in San Javier represents a poignant moment, tying her personal development to the local community that has supported her training. Each step of her journey is carefully documented, reflecting both tradition and modernization within the Spanish royal family





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Princess Leonor Spanish Royal Family Military Training Air Force Academy Parachuting Fighter Pilot Adoptive Daughter San Javier Gold Medal Political Science Future Queen

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pippa Middleton was sister Princess Kate's doppelganger in lace wedding guest dress and princess curlsThe Princess of Wales' sister Pippa Middleton was pictured in a blue lace dress and tumbling curls at James Meade's 2013 wedding.

Read more »

Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexandra rushes home to support 'seriously ill' mother Crown Princess Mette-MaritPrincess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway's father, Crown Prince Haakon, has revealed his daughter is returning home from her study abroad in Australia to be by Crown Princess Mette-Marit's side as her mother's health condition worsens.

Read more »

Princess Charlene channels Princess Kate as she performs the perfect curtsy for King FelipePrincess Charlene of Monaco and her husband, Prince Albert, are visiting King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain in Madrid

Read more »

Brave Princess Leonor jumps out of a plane in royal first during military trainingKing Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain's daughter, Princess Leonor, has become the first Spanish royal to complete her Basic Parachuting Course at the Mendez Parada Military School of Parachuting.

Read more »