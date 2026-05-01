Princess Lilibet's American Accent Revealed in New Video

A new video shared by Meghan Markle showcases Princess Lilibet's developing American accent and offers a glimpse into the family's life in Montecito, California. The video, filmed during a collaboration with chocolatier Jonathan Grahm, highlights Lilibet's excitement over collecting chicken eggs and her fondness for the color pink.

Meghan Markle recently shared a glimpse into her family life, revealing Princess Lilibet 's developing American accent in a new video posted on Instagram. The video, filmed at the Sussexes' $14 million Montecito mansion, showcased Meghan alongside chocolatier Jonathan Grahm, co-founder of Compartes, as they collaborated on a special Mother's Day collection for Meghan's brand, As Ever.

During a tour of their chicken coop, Lilibet, four, excitedly announced to her mother that she had collected 'a grey' chicken egg, her voice clearly displaying an American inflection. This isn't the first time Lilibet's accent has been noticed; fans previously heard her voice in January 2025 during a tribute to the family's late beagle, Guy, and in April when she described Meghan's strawberry jam as 'beautiful' with a distinct twang.

The video also offered a peek at Lilibet's fashion sense, with the young princess sporting a bright pink dress. Fans on social media quickly noted her preference for the color, as she is often pictured in rose-colored clothing. The emergence of American accents in both Lilibet and her brother, Prince Archie, six, has been a topic of discussion since the Sussexes relocated to California in 2020 after stepping down from their royal duties.

The video is part of a broader marketing effort for Meghan's As Ever brand, which includes the Mother's Day collection with Compartes and candles named after Archie and Lilibet, referencing their royal titles. This has led to some criticism, with accusations of Meghan monetizing her family's royal connections. Meghan's marketing strategy for the Mother's Day collection appears to have shifted, focusing on a wider range of micro-influencers rather than solely targeting A-listers as she did with her initial jam collection.

Influencers with varying follower counts, including close friends like Kelly McKee Zajfen and Heather Dorak, as well as figures like Carly (@mycityapartment) and Kristina Zias, received PR packages. Notably, Serena Williams, a long-time friend of Meghan, also showcased the collection on social media, though a somewhat awkward unboxing video sparked some questions about the closeness of their relationship. The collection includes $47 candles and $58 caramel-filled chocolates, all part of Meghan's limited-edition Mother's Day 'edit'.

The focus on family and the subtle display of Lilibet's personality continue to draw attention to the Sussexes' life in California and Meghan's entrepreneurial ventures





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