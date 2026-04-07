Princess Lilibet's Barefoot Adventures and Easter Celebrations with Meghan Markle

Discover how Princess Lilibet is following in her mother, Meghan Markle's, footsteps with a barefoot lifestyle. The news highlights Lilibet's joyful Easter celebrations with her family in Montecito, contrasting with the more formal traditions of the British Royal Family.

Princess Lilibet , the four-year-old daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, appears to be following in her mother's footsteps, embracing a barefoot lifestyle. This observation comes from a recent Instagram clip shared by Meghan Markle , showcasing Lilibet enjoying her family's garden at their Montecito home during an Easter egg hunt with her brother, Prince Archie.

The video highlights Lilibet's affinity for going shoeless, a trait shared with her mother, who has often been seen without footwear in her home and garden. This contrasts with the more formal attire often seen on Lilibet's cousin, Princess Charlotte, who typically sports dresses, cardigans, and neatly styled hair. The Easter egg hunt provided a glimpse into the relaxed and joyful family life the Sussexes have cultivated in California.\Meghan Markle's preference for being barefoot is well-documented, with the Duchess frequently choosing to go shoeless, even in promotional shots despite owning an extensive collection of shoes. She has previously mentioned how this practice of being barefoot demystifies her to her guests, making them feel more comfortable and at ease. In a book event in California, Meghan revealed that she often opens the door to her and Prince Harry's $29 million home barefoot with an apron on to greet guests. She shared that this act helps people to connect with her, leading to a more relaxed and welcoming environment. The recent Easter celebration also revealed insights into the parenting techniques Meghan and Harry employ, including the 'rose and thorn' ritual. This exercise, which encourages children to share a positive experience (rose), a challenging moment (thorn), and something they anticipate (bud), is a favorite of Lilibet's and a method Meghan utilizes to encourage open communication within the family.\In the shared video and photos, Lilibet is seen exploring the garden in a pink floral dress, bunny ears, and carrying a plush rabbit, embodying the free-spirited Californian lifestyle. Archie, on the other hand, was dressed in a navy jacket, black trousers and trainers. The Easter celebrations offered a heartwarming view into the Sussex family's life. While the Sussexes enjoyed their spring holiday in the US, back in England, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the traditional Easter service alongside other senior royals, highlighting the contrasting lifestyles and traditions of the two royal households. The stark contrast in styles, from the formal attire of the Wales children to the casual approach of the Sussex children, underscores the divergent paths within the royal family. The images and videos provide a rare and intimate look at how the Sussexes are raising their children, emphasizing their focus on creating a comfortable and open environment, reflected in Lilibet's barefoot adventures and the family's shared Easter egg hunt





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Princess Lilibet Meghan Markle Barefoot Easter Royal Family

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