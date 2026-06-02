Princess of Wales and King Charles Celebrate Cancer Research UK's 125th Anniversary Amid Personal Cancer Battles

The Princess of Wales and King Charles, both recently diagnosed with cancer, hosted a reception at St James's Palace for Cancer Research UK's 125th anniversary. Kate is in remission, while Charles continues treatment. They met researchers and supporters, including Davina McCall, highlighting their personal connection to the charity's work.

The Princess of Wales and King Charles , both diagnosed with cancer in 2024, co-hosted a reception at St James's Palace in London on Tuesday evening to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Cancer Research UK.

The event, announced by Kensington Palace just hours beforehand, was a deeply personal occasion for the mother of three and the monarch, who have directly benefited from the charity's work. The Princess of Wales, 43, who shares Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis with Prince William, had an abdominal surgery in 2024 that led to the discovery of cancer.

She announced in March 2024 that she was undergoing chemotherapy, which she completed by September, and at the start of 2025 she revealed she was in remission. King Charles, who is still undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer diagnosed in 2024, has seen his treatment progress well, and in a Stand Up To Cancer campaign video he called the milestone a personal blessing and testimony to remarkable advances in cancer care.

The royal couple were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester as well as Queen Camilla, who followed her husband down the line of guests in a pastel blue coat dress and Chanel heels. During the reception, the monarch, who is patron of Cancer Research UK, met with researchers, clinicians, volunteers, and partners involved in the charity's prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer.

He also caught up with high-profile supporters, including television presenter Davina McCall, who shared a touching moment with the Princess of Wales. McCall told Kate that King Charles called her after she announced her brain tumour diagnosis in 2024, which she had removed before being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2025. She then returned the favour by reaching out to the King after his own cancer diagnosis.

The Princess of Wales looked elegant in a red heart-print dress from Rodarte with a belted waist and white lapels, smiling as she shared jokes with guests and appeared delighted to return to royal duties after her children's half-term break. The reception featured immersive installations showcasing the work of Cancer Research UK, and the royals stopped to watch a display highlighting the charity's achievements.

The evening underscored the personal connections the royal family has with cancer research, as both King Charles and the Princess of Wales have experienced the impact of the disease firsthand. Their presence at the event served as a powerful reminder of the importance of continued support for cancer research and treatment, and their willingness to share their own health journeys has helped raise awareness and reduce stigma around the disease.

The 125th anniversary marks a significant milestone for Cancer Research UK, which has played a pivotal role in advancing cancer care and improving outcomes for patients. The royal family's involvement further amplifies the charity's message of hope and progress.

As the evening drew to a close, the guests left with a renewed sense of purpose and gratitude for the work being done to combat cancer, while the presence of the Princess of Wales and King Charles inspired many with their resilience and commitment to the cause





hellomag / 🏆 24. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cancer Royal Family Princess Of Wales King Charles Cancer Research UK

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pippa Middleton was sister Princess Kate's doppelganger in lace wedding guest dress and princess curlsThe Princess of Wales' sister Pippa Middleton was pictured in a blue lace dress and tumbling curls at James Meade's 2013 wedding.

Read more »

Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexandra rushes home to support 'seriously ill' mother Crown Princess Mette-MaritPrincess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway's father, Crown Prince Haakon, has revealed his daughter is returning home from her study abroad in Australia to be by Crown Princess Mette-Marit's side as her mother's health condition worsens.

Read more »

Meghan Markle Sends $321 Gift to Influencer Who Bashes Princess of WalesMeghan Markle gifted a $321 As Ever care package to a social media fan who criticizes William and Kate. The supporter, who has spent heavily on her brand, has also amplified posts attacking the Princess of Wales's advocacy record and compared her unfavorably to other royals.

Read more »

King Charles and Princess of Wales Lead Cancer Recognition at St James's PalaceKing Charles III and Catherine, Princess of Wales, host a Cancer Research UK anniversary reception, drawing on their own experiences with the disease to honor scientific progress and highlight the charity's 125-year legacy in doubling survival rates.

Read more »