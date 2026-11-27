Catherine, Princess of Wales, has become patron of The Christie hospital in Manchester and its charity after visiting in June, as a new documentary about her cancer journey is set to air.

The Princess of Wales has become patron of The Christie, a leading cancer treatment hospital in Manchester, and The Christie Charity, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Catherine, 44, described the Withington site as an extraordinary place and said she was delighted to take on the role after visiting in June. She is a former cancer patient and revealed at the start of last year that she was in remission after receiving chemotherapy treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Also read Princess of Wales Reunited with Children After Three Peaks Challenge in New Documentary

In a personal message shared on social media and signed with her C initial, the princess wrote: During my visit to The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, I saw first-hand how exceptional care extends beyond treatment alone. When people face serious illness, it is often the compassion, relationships and support that surround them which help sustain hope and resilience through the most challenging times.

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Catherine Becomes Patron of The Christie Charity

The Christie's commitment to caring for the whole person, alongside its world-leading clinical expertise, makes it an extraordinary place. I am delighted to become Patron and look forward to supporting the remarkable people who make such a difference to the lives of patients and their families every day. During her visit, Catherine joined a hospital cancer ward celebration for a young mother who had completed her chemotherapy treatment.

She hugged a tearful Claire Lorente, 30, then joined well-wishers in encouraging her to ring a bell, a tradition that marks the end of treatment, saying: You can do it. Roger Spencer, chief executive of The Christie, said: We were honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness to our Withington site in June and are delighted that she has now become patron of The Christie and the charity that supports it.

The care we deliver is centred on the individual, not just their cancer, he said. Our person-centred approach is something Her Royal Highness is also an advocate for, and it was a pleasure to show her the holistic support available to patients and their loved ones during her visit.

Her interest and support were a real inspiration for our patients and staff and we look forward to working with her to shine a spotlight on the expert and compassionate care that our colleagues deliver every day. The Christie is one of Europe's leading cancer centres, looking after more than 60,000 patients a year, and serves a population of 3.2 million people from Greater Manchester and the surrounding areas.

Holistic Support Available at The Christie Hospital

Among its holistic therapies, all free of charge to patients and carers, are drop-in art classes, a wellbeing garden and a chaplaincy service. A trailer released for a new 30-minute documentary called Heal, which premieres on BBC iPlayer and BBC One on Sunday, shows Catherine undertaking the Three Peaks Challenge.

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The challenge involves climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours, and in the film she reflects on her cancer experience alongside others navigating their own health journeys. In the documentary, she is seen saying cancer does change you and heard in a voiceover saying: It's clear we're not meant to carry life's challenges alone.

Catherine Releases New Cancer Documentary Heal

She also speaks about being faced with your own mortality, saying it meant accepting life is not infinite, which softens your heart. Over the weekend, she will release the documentary about her cancer journey and coming face to face with her own mortality. The trailer shows her undertaking the Three Peaks Challenge, the first time she had been seen since news broke of an attempted burglary at the Norfolk countryside retreat she shares with William.

Earlier in the week, police charged two men who reportedly scaled a drainpipe and took pairs of cufflinks at Anmer Hall, and they appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court. The Princess of Wales was delighted as she reunited with her three children after her Three Peaks challenge. Prince William and Princess Kate suffered a major security breach as police made an arrest, and the couple were spotted sharing an adorable PDA moment as they departed the Earthshot Prize Awards on Tuesday.

Princess Kate made a dazzling return to the Earthshot awards alongside Prince William after a four-year absence.