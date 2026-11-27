Catherine, Princess of Wales, officially becomes Patron of The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester, highlighting holistic cancer care following her own recovery from treatment.

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, has officially assumed the role of Patron for The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester, becoming the royal figurehead for Europe's largest single-site cancer hospital. The 44-year-old royal embraced this new position today, marking a significant step in her public engagement following her own cancer diagnosis and subsequent recovery. This appointment underscores her deep personal commitment to supporting individuals affected by the disease, leveraging her own health journey to champion holistic patient care.

The Christie Hospital Specialist Services Overview

The Christie NHS Foundation Trust treats more than 60,000 patients each year, providing specialist services that include radiotherapy, chemotherapy, proton beam therapy, and complex cancer surgery. As the largest cancer hospital in Europe located on a single site, the institution offers a comprehensive range of clinical interventions. The Princess of Wales expressed her delight at supporting the remarkable staff who make a daily difference in the lives of patients and their families through these critical medical services.

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Princess Catherine's Personal Cancer Journey

Catherine's appointment follows a rigorous personal health battle that began in January 2024 when she underwent major abdominal surgery. Doctors subsequently revealed that cancer had been present, leading her to complete a gruelling course of preventative chemotherapy. After withdrawing from public duties to focus on her recovery, she announced in January 2025 that she was in remission. Her upcoming documentary, Heal, scheduled for broadcast in the UK on Sunday, explores this raw and powerful experience alongside others facing major health problems.

Holistic Care and Complementary Therapies

The Princess of Wales has developed a strong passion for holistic and complementary therapies, a focus she deepened during a visit to The Christie's Withington site in June. She observed how such therapies support clinical cancer care, noting that exceptional care extends beyond traditional treatment. Catherine emphasized that compassion, relationships, and support surrounding patients help sustain hope and resilience during challenging times, praising the hospital's commitment to caring for the whole person alongside its world-leading clinical expertise.

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Heal Documentary and National Three Peaks Challenge

The Christie's role in the documentary Heal is central, showcasing its provision of services for physical, emotional, and psychological wellbeing through The Christie Charity. These services include complementary therapies, an art room, a wellbeing garden, and dedicated support for teenagers and young adults with cancer. The film also follows the Princess of Wales as she undertook the National Three Peaks Challenge, climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England, and Wales within 24 hours to support The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, reflecting on her health journey alongside individuals navigating their own challenges.

Leadership Reactions and Future Support

Roger Spencer, Chief Executive of The Christie, stated that the organization was honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness to the Withington site in June and is delighted by her new patronage. He noted that the care delivered is centred on the individual, not just their cancer. The Princess of Wales, who received treatment at the specialist cancer centre in London, continues to use her platform to highlight the profound impact serious illness can have on the whole person, advocating for healing and growth beyond diagnosis and treatment.