Princess of Wales' Brother Shares Heartwarming Family Moments After Social Media Break

James Middleton returns to social media with adorable glimpses of his family life, showcasing his son Inigo with grandmother Carole Middleton and family dogs after a break from social media.

James Middleton , the younger brother of Catherine, Princess of Wales, has delighted fans with a heartwarming glimpse into his family life, making a social media comeback after a period of absence. The 38-year-old shared adorable photos and videos showcasing his two-year-old son, Inigo , enjoying time with his grandmother, Carole Middleton , and the family dogs.

James revealed that he had taken a break from social media for Lent, finding it a refreshing experience and offering advice to others to consider a similar digital detox. He and his wife, Alizée, along with Inigo and their dogs, extended Easter wishes to his followers, expressing gratitude for their support and concern during his online hiatus.\The heartwarming post provided a delightful insight into the Middleton family's close-knit bond. Carole Middleton was pictured reading 'The Tale of Benjamin Bunny' to Inigo, highlighting the doting grandmother's role in the young boy's life. The shared photos and videos captured Inigo's playful nature as he explored the outdoors, interacting with flowers, running around and playing with the family dogs. A cute video showed Inigo keeping up with his mother and one of the family dogs as they sped along on a bicycle during a countryside stroll, portraying the family's shared moments of joy and leisure. James's social media activity also included a look into Inigo wearing hand-me-down clothes from his royal cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, showcasing the family's interconnectedness and the practical benefits of having younger siblings.\In addition to the adorable family snapshots, James also shared thoughts on his life as a new parent. In a previous interview, James mentioned that he often seeks advice from his sisters, Catherine and Pippa, describing them as a valuable resource for parenting guidance. He appreciates the confidence and support they offer, especially during times of illness and seasonal health concerns. James, known for his work with dogs, is involved with Dogs Trust, supporting their festive rehoming campaigns. He also pays tribute to his late beloved dog Ella in previous posts and mentions that his family regularly spends time together. The family dynamic is especially highlighted by the seven grandchildren of the family and their shared time together. His social media post and the pictures shared capture the essence of a loving family





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