Princess of Wales Faces Anti-Monarchist Jeers During Trooping the Colour

The Princess of Wales and her children were met with boos and protests from anti-monarchist group Republic during the Trooping the Colour parade, but the royal family remained composed as they celebrated King Charles' official birthday.

The Princess of Wales showed remarkable composure as anti-monarchist protesters booed her and her children during the Trooping the Colour parade in central London. Princess Catherine, alongside Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte in a horse-drawn carriage, was met with jeers from demonstrators organized by the group Republic, who opened umbrellas with the words 'Stop The Reign' and chanted slogans including 'Not my King' and 'Not my Queen'.

Despite the hostility, the Princess appeared unamused but unfazed, brushing off the jibes as the carriage proceeded towards Buckingham Palace. The event marked King Charles' official birthday on June 15, 2024, though his actual birth date is November 14, 1948. The royal family later gathered on the palace balcony, where they were greeted by applause from thousands of spectators who lined The Mall and Horse Guards Parade.

The youngest royal, Prince Louis, eight years old, was spotted amusing the crowd by ducking down to look through a half-open window for a better view of the festivities and later leaning sideways to watch the fly-past. He was joined by his siblings, Prince George, 12, and Princess Charlotte, 11, in the first-floor window of the Duke of Wellington's former office. The Duchess of Edinburgh and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence were also present.

The royal children were dressed in complementary outfits that matched their mother's attire, with George and Louis wearing ties in the exact shade of Kate's blue dress, and Charlotte in a printed cream dress with blue accents. The strong bond between Kate and her children was evident as they waved to the crowds. Below in the parade ground, the King and Queen Camilla, along with Kate, stood on the royal dais.

Kate wore a striking wide-brimmed blue and white Philip Treacy hat and a matching Catherine Walker outfit, accessorized with the brooch of the Irish Guards, of which she serves as Colonel. Camilla, as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, wore a red Fiona Clare dress based on the regiment's uniform and a black beret with white plume by Treacy, featuring her regimental cap badge.

The ceremony of Trooping the Colour is a historic tradition where regimental flags, or colours, are paraded before soldiers. This year, the colour trooped was the King's Colour of the Grenadier Guards, presented by Charles earlier in the week. About 8,000 family members of the guards and officers filled the stands.

Charles inspected the troops from a carriage, passing ranks of about 1,000 guardsmen from the Grenadier, Scots, Irish, and Coldstream Guards regiments, and later stood to salute as the colours were marched past him. The aerial display featured RAF aircraft in 10 waves, including Typhoon jets, Chinook helicopters, C-17 transport planes, and the Red Arrows with their trademark smoke, joined by F-35B jets.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent also joined the royal family on the balcony. Prince William rode on horseback in the Full Ceremonial Order of the Welsh Guards, accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal, highlighting the family's unity. The event was a display of military pomp and pageantry, with thousands of spectators celebrating the King's official birthday





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