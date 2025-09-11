Princess of Wales Highlights Heritage of British Textile Industry During Visit to Sudbury Silk Mills

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, visited Sudbury Silk Mills in Suffolk to learn about the textile industry and showcase the importance of creative jobs.

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton , visited Sudbury Silk Mills in Sudbury, Suffolk today to demonstrate her support for the British textile industry and creative sector jobs. During her visit, Kate engaged with designers, learning about the fabric production process and the skill involved in transforming artwork into real textiles. She expressed admiration for the artisan craftsmanship and highlighted the importance of supporting local manufacturing in an era dominated by fast fashion.

She also observed the operation of a loom firsthand, pressing a button to activate the machine and witness its intricate workings. In conversations with staff, Kate emphasized her commitment to promoting the creative industries and showcasing the diverse job opportunities they offer young people.Kate's visit extended beyond scheduled events. She took time to interact with schoolchildren who had gathered outside the mill, speaking to them and inquiring about their holidays. Her gesture resonated deeply with the children, creating a memorable experience for them. Daniel Woodrow, the headteacher of St Gregory Primary School in Sudbury, lauded the Princess's kindness and expressed the profound impact her interaction with the children had on them. Students recounted their astonishment and excitement at meeting Kate, describing it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Beth Humes, an account manager at Suffolk Silk Mills who guided Kate through the mill, praised Kate's knowledge and insightful questions about the industry. she highlighted the unique value of traditional businesses like theirs, established in 1720, and emphasized the need to preserve and promote such legacy companies. The visit underscores Kate's dedication to championing British manufacturing heritage and supporting the creative sector





