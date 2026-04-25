Princess of Wales Leads Anzac Day Commemorations as Harry and Meghan Visit Australia

Princess Kate attended Anzac Day services in London, honouring Australian and New Zealand servicemen and women. Simultaneously, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle completed a tour of Australia, including visits to the Australian War Memorial and appearances at public events.

The Princess of Wales marked Anzac Day today, joining commemorations to honour the service and sacrifice of Australia n and New Zealand military personnel. Anzac Day , observed annually on April 25th, originated to remember the landing at Gallipoli in 1915, a pivotal moment in history where Allied Forces first set foot on the Gallipoli Peninsula in Turkey.

Over time, the day has evolved to encompass remembrance for all Australians and New Zealanders who have lost their lives in conflicts throughout history, becoming a solemn occasion for national mourning and gratitude. Princess Kate’s participation included a wreath-laying ceremony and attendance at the parade held at the Cenotaph in Westminster, alongside New Zealand High Commissioner Hamish Cooper.

Following this, she attended a poignant service at Westminster Abbey, a gathering that included veterans, members of the Royal Family, and prominent political figures such as Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel. This year’s London commemorations also saw Princess Anne participate, laying a wreath at Wellington Arch in Hyde Park Corner at the early hour of 5am on Saturday.

The Westminster Abbey service featured a moving reading of John McCrae’s iconic poem, ‘In Flanders Fields’, and captivating performances by the Ngati Ranana Maori Club London, adding a cultural dimension to the remembrance. The Royal Family’s official social media account on X acknowledged the significance of the day, stating that Anzac Day ‘honours the members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who served and died in all wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations.

’ The tradition of observing Anzac Day in London dates back to 1916, when King George V attended the inaugural service at Westminster Abbey, marking the first anniversary of the Gallipoli landings. Princess Kate’s attire for the occasion consisted of a sophisticated navy and white collared dress, complemented by striking sapphire jewellery.

The wreath she laid bore a personal inscription: ‘In memory of the Australian and New Zealand soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom,’ demonstrating a heartfelt tribute to the fallen. While the Princess of Wales participated in the UK commemorations, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently concluded a visit to Australia, where Anzac Day is also deeply observed.

Their four-day tour, spanning from April 14th to Wednesday, included appearances on popular television shows like Australia’s Masterchef, and exclusive VIP ‘meet and greet’ events in Sydney, priced at £1,700 per person. Meghan dedicated time to a ‘Her Best Life Retreat’, engaging with women at a cost of $3,200 per ticket.

Notably, the Duchess of Sussex leveraged the platform OneOff, a company in which she has invested, to promote the outfits she wore during the trip, providing links to purchase the items. During a visit to Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital, she sported a Priscilla dress by Karen Gee, paired with earrings from Real Fine Studio and Christian Dior pumps, all of which were featured on OneOff.

Prince Harry, during his time in Canberra, visited the Australian War Memorial, where he met with Indigenous veterans, attended an Invictus Australia reception, and participated in the daily Last Post Ceremony. This ceremony, held at 4.30pm each day, serves as a solemn remembrance for those listed on the Honour Roll, featuring the national anthem, a piper’s lament, a soldier’s story, and the Last Post bugle call.

Prince Harry, having served ten years in the British Army with two tours in Afghanistan, proudly wore his service medals during the visit, signifying his own connection to military service and sacrifice





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Anzac Day Princess Of Wales Prince Harry Meghan Markle Australia New Zealand Westminster Abbey Gallipoli War Memorial Royal Family

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