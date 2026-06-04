Princess of Wales mourns three naval aviators killed in Devon helicopter crash

Princess Catherine publicly expressed condolences after a Royal Navy Merlin helicopter crashed near Sourton, Devon, killing three crew members during a training exercise; the incident prompted road closures, an ongoing investigation, and statements from senior defence officials.

Princess Catherine , the Princess of Wales, expressed profound sorrow after a Royal Navy Merlin Mk4 helicopter crash ed during a training exercise near Sourton Down, close to Okehampton, Devon , on the early hours of June 3.

The aircraft, part of the Fleet Air Arm, went down while crews were rehearsing maneuvers between the Navy's air stations at Yeovilton and Culdrose. Debris was strewn across the grassland, and witnesses reported hearing a deafening explosion followed by a bright flash of red. Police were called just before 04:00 GMT and the crash site was quickly cordoned off, prompting the temporary closure of the A30 and surrounding access roads.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that three servicemen lost their lives in the incident, though the precise cause of the crash remains under investigation. First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Gwyn Jenkins issued a statement of deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the deceased, thanking local emergency responders for their swift action and promising further updates in due course.

Defence Secretary John Healey described himself as "devastated" by the loss, praising the three personnel for their exemplary service and noting that the families have been informed and have requested a period of grace before additional details are released. The tragic event has also drawn comment from the political sphere; Prime Minister's Questions saw Sir Keir Starmer acknowledge the crash and pledge that more information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.

Residents in the nearby village of Souleton reported being shaken awake by an intense, low‑flying noise at around 03:15, with some describing the sound as a massive bang that rattled windows and seemed to threaten the very roof of their homes. One local recounted how two helicopters had flown unusually close the previous night, causing the windows to tremble and waking children, while another neighbour described the crash as a "very low" pass that left a lingering sense of danger.

An unnamed witness, living less than a mile from the wreckage, recalled being jolted awake by a "huge bang" and seeing the charred remnants of the aircraft on the hillside. In response to the tragedy, Princess Catherine turned to the social media platform X, posting a heartfelt message on behalf of herself and the Prince of Wales.

She wrote that she was "so saddened to hear of the tragic loss of three service personnel from the Fleet Air Arm following a helicopter training exercise last night" and affirmed that William and she hold the families and friends "in their hearts at this very difficult time". The royal couple is expected to reach out personally to the bereaved families in the coming days, while King Charles III will also convey private letters of sympathy.

The crash underscores the inherent risks faced by military aviators during routine training and has sparked renewed focus on safety protocols within the Royal Navy's Commando Helicopter Force, which regularly operates from the nearby Okehampton battle camp on the edge of Dartmoor





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