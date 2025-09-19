Princess of Wales Praised by Donald Trump at State Banquet

Kate, the Princess of Wales, received high praise from Donald Trump at a state banquet, where she was lauded for her radiant appearance. The event highlighted the Princess's role in the ongoing royal charm offensive and her commitment to British craftsmanship. The visit involved a formal banquet, a private meeting and visual displays of the royal family's dedication to strengthening international relations.

Princess Catherine, the Princess of Wales, was the subject of effusive praise from former US President Donald Trump during a state banquet . The Princess, who had previously announced her remission from cancer earlier in the year, was described by Trump as being remarkably radiant, healthy, and beautiful. This high praise came as Kate attended the state dinner in a stunning gold couture creation, sparking widespread attention and admiration.

The evening marked a significant moment in the ongoing royal charm offensive, where Kate played a pivotal role in engaging with the visiting American delegation and demonstrating the Royal Family's commitment to strengthening international relations. The banquet, a formal affair steeped in tradition, offered a platform for both the royal family and the Trumps to engage in diplomatic discourse, and the Princess's grace and elegance was evident throughout the evening.\Kate's ensemble was a visual testament to both her personal style and her support of British craftsmanship. She wore a custom-made champagne gold evening coat, meticulously hand-embroidered by Phillipa Lepley, a renowned British designer. The coat, featuring Chantilly lace and a regal high collar, was worn over a silk crepe gown. The intricate design included hand-embroidered roses, couched gold cording, French knots, and satin-stitched blooms, emphasizing her dedication to the nation's artistic heritage. The Princess complemented her outfit with jewelry from the late Queen, including the Lover's Knot Tiara and earrings. Her hairstyle was styled in elegant waves, enhancing her overall poise and sophistication. Before the banquet, Kate and William were captured in a portrait by photographer Matt Porteous, which was subsequently shared on Kensington Palace's social media channels, highlighting their readiness for the event and the significance of the state visit.\This state visit marked a significant moment of diplomacy, underscored by the interactions between the Royal Family and the Trumps. The focus on Kate wasn't limited to the banquet itself. Earlier in the day, Trump had already expressed his admiration for her, greeting her with compliments upon her arrival. The Princess, alongside Prince William, was actively engaged in welcoming the Trumps, attending to them when they arrived and escorting them. Kate and William also held a private meeting with the Trumps at Windsor Castle, which wasn't part of the official schedule, indicative of the closeness of their interactions. The visit showcases the monarchy's ability to seamlessly combine formality and diplomacy. First Lady Melania Trump chose a vivid yellow gown for the evening, and Queen Camilla wore a blue dress. Prince William was dressed in white tie and a Windsor tail coat, demonstrating the importance of the event and the seriousness of the state visit





